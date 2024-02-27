Scientists may learn the cause of prolonged coronavirus infections





Scientists in Dublin, Ireland, have discovered a link between brain fog and leaky blood vessels in the brain in patients with long-term coronavirus infections. Long-term COVID-19 symptoms can last for weeks, months, or years after an acute infection. Symptoms of brain fog include forgetfulness and difficulty concentrating, concentrating, and paying attention. Researchers conducted blood tests and special brain scans on 32 patients who had previously been infected with the coronavirus. Researchers found that people who had long-lasting coronavirus brain fog had less strong blood vessels in their brains and were more “leaky,” meaning they had more inflammation. About half of that group showed mild to moderate problems with “recall, executive function, and word finding.” Trinity College, Dublin, where the study was conducted, shared a video press release with the media. “This applies to people suffering from stroke, brain tumors, and other neurological disorders. We will now use this biomarker to help patients with long-lasting post-COVID illnesses, including those caused by other viral infections. “We want to identify people who are at risk of developing neurological symptoms,” he said. Dr. Eric Green, long-time coronavirus researcher. Next, further studies involving a much larger number of patients will be conducted. This is a finding that could be particularly useful for patients with long-term COVID-19 infections, as diagnosis can be difficult at the moment. “Many patients have been told that they are not suffering at all, that they need to go back to work, etc. So now we know that there is a clear pathological basis for long-term COVID-19.” Professor Colin Doherty, professor of neurology and director of the hospital, said: Doctor of Medicine, Trinity College, Dublin. It also adds an important metric as scientists search for long-term treatments and, ultimately, a cure for COVID-19. Currently, neither exists and doctors only treat the symptoms. see next: One in 10 pregnant women with coronavirus will develop a long-term infection within six months Trending articles in scrippsnews.com

