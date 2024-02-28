Study shows marijuana use is associated with increased risk of heart attack and stroke





Smoking, vaping, or ingesting marijuana is associated with a significantly increased risk of heart attack and stroke, even if you do not have pre-existing heart disease and do not smoke or vape. has been found in a new study. The study found that daily cannabis use increased the risk of heart attack and stroke compared to non-users, with a 42% increased risk of stroke and a 25% increased risk of heart attack. Risk increased as the number of days of marijuana use increased. “Cannabis smoke is not that different from cigarette smoke, except for the psychoactive drugs THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and nicotine,” said lead study author Abra Jeffers. He is an analyst at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where he studies tobacco and smoking cessation. “Our research shows that smoking cannabis has significant cardiovascular risks, similar to smoking cigarettes. Cannabis use is increasing and traditional cigarette use is decreasing. This is especially important because there are so many people,” Jeffers said. The study results mirror other studies that have found that daily use of marijuana is associated with increases in coronary heart disease, heart attacks and strokes, said the New York University School of Clinical Pharmacy and Physical Medicine. Professor Robert Page II said. Colorado Skaggs School of Pharmacy and School of Pharmacy, Aurora, Colorado. “The results of this study add to the growing body of literature on cannabis use and cardiovascular disease, and the results of this study have significant implications for public health and serve as a call to action for all healthcare professionals. 'This disease could be a potentially dangerous combination,' Page said in a statement. Page was not involved in the study, but he chaired the volunteer writing group for the 2020 Scientific Statement on Medical and Recreational Cannabis Use and Cardiovascular Health. The danger is real. The study, published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Heart Association, surveyed 430,000 adults collected from 2016 to 2020 through the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, a national telephone survey conducted annually by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Analyzed human data. Prevention: The age of the study subjects ranged from 18 years to 74 years, with an average age of 45 years. Nearly 90% of adults had never used marijuana, and more than 63% had never used tobacco. Among current cannabis users, nearly 74% report that smoking is the most common form of consumption. 4% used it daily, while 7% used it less than daily. Almost 29% of daily marijuana users and 44% of occasional users have never used cigarettes. Young people (defined as men under 55 and women under 65) who used marijuana had a 36% higher risk of coronary heart disease, heart disease. Seizures and strokes can occur whether or not you have used conventional tobacco products. There is a known link between heart disease and marijuana. Previous studies have already found a link between heart disease and marijuana use. A February 2023 study found that daily marijuana use may increase the risk of: Coronary artery disease is reduced by one-third compared to people who don't participate at all. Coronary artery disease is caused by plaque buildup on the walls of the arteries that supply blood to the heart. According to the CDC, CAD, also called atherosclerosis, is the most common type of heart disease. Two studies published in November found that older adults who don't smoke but use marijuana have an increased risk of both heart attack and stroke when hospitalized. Meanwhile, people who use marijuana daily are 34% more likely to develop heart failure, and marijuana use is increasing among older adults. A 2020 study found that the number of American seniors 65 and older who smoke marijuana or use edibles doubled between 2015 and 2018. The American Heart Association recommends that people refrain from smoking or vaping any substances, including cannabis products, due to the potential health risks. The latest research on cannabis use shows that smoking and inhaling cannabis increases blood carboxyhemoglobin (carbon monoxide, a toxic gas), (and) tar (a partially burned flammable substance), as well as the effects of cannabis. has been shown to increase the concentration of “Inhaling cigarettes has both been linked to heart muscle disease, chest pain, heart rhythm disturbances, heart attacks, and other serious symptoms,” Page told CNN in a previous interview. “Take into consideration other risk factors (such as heart disease and stroke) and be honest about the risks you were taking,” he said.

Even if you don't have pre-existing heart disease and never smoke or smoke marijuana, smoking, vaping, or ingesting marijuana is associated with a significantly increased risk of heart attack and stroke. A new study has found that. Both daily and non-daily cannabis users have a higher risk of heart attack and stroke than non-users, while daily cannabis use increases the risk of stroke by 42% and increases the risk of heart attack by 25%. Research has shown that it increases. The risk increased as the number of days of marijuana use increased. “Cannabis smoke is not that different from cigarette smoke, except for the psychoactive drugs THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and nicotine,” said Dr. McConlogue, lead author of the study and a data analyst at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. says Abra Jeffers, a smoking cessation researcher. “Our study shows that smoking cannabis has significant cardiovascular effects.” There are similar risks to smoking cigarettes. “This is especially important as cannabis use increases and traditional tobacco use decreases,” Jeffers said in a statement. The study results mirror other studies that have found that daily marijuana use is associated with increases in coronary heart disease, heart attacks and strokes, said Dr. Robert Page II. Professor of Clinical Pharmacy and Physical Medicine at the University of Colorado Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences in Aurora, Colorado. “The results of this study have huge implications for public health and should be a call to action for all health professionals.This study shows that cannabis use and cardiovascular disease are a potentially dangerous combination. “This adds to the growing body of literature suggesting that this is a possibility,” Page said in the paper. statement. Page was not involved in the study, but chaired the 2020 volunteer writing group. scientific statement About medical and recreational cannabis use and cardiovascular health. Danger exists for young and old alike the study, Published on Wednesday The Journal of the American Heart Association analyzed data from 430,000 adults collected from 2016 to 2020. behavioral risk factor monitoring system; National telephone survey conducted annually by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The age of the survey participants ranged from 18 to 74 years, with an average age of 45 years. Nearly 90% of the adults had never used marijuana, and more than 63% had never used tobacco. Among current cannabis users, nearly 74% report that smoking is the most common form of consumption. 4% used it daily, while 7% used it less than daily. Approximately 29% of daily marijuana users and 44% of casual users have never used tobacco. Young adults (defined as men under the age of 55 and women under the age of 65) who use marijuana have a 36% higher risk of coronary heart disease, heart attack, and stroke, regardless of whether they also used conventional tobacco products. %it was high. There is a known link between heart disease and marijuana Previous research has already found a link between heart disease and marijuana use. A February 2023 study found that daily use of marijuana can increase mental acuity. Coronary artery disease risk This was a one-third decrease compared to those who did not participate at all. Coronary artery disease is caused by plaque buildup on the walls of the arteries that supply blood to the heart. CAD, also called atherosclerosis, is the most common type of heart disease. CDC. Two studies published in November found that older people who don't smoke but do smoke marijuana both risks were high heart attack and stroke People who are hospitalized or using marijuana They were 34% more likely to develop heart failure every day. Marijuana use is increasing among older adults.a 2020 survey Number of Americans aged 65 and older who smoke marijuana or use edibles revealed doubled Between 2015 and 2018. The American Heart Association advises people: Avoid smoking and e-cigarettes Any substances, including cannabis products, are prohibited as they can harm the heart, lungs and blood vessels. “The latest research on cannabis use shows that smoking and inhaling cannabis increases levels of carboxyhemoglobin (carbon monoxide, a toxic gas) in the blood. (and) The effects of tar (a partially burned flammable substance) are similar to those of smoking cigarettes, and both are associated with heart muscle disease, chest pain, heart rhythm disturbances, heart attacks, and other serious conditions.” Page told CNN. Preliminary interview. “You need to treat this like any other risk factor (for heart disease or stroke) and be honest about the risk you're taking,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wbaltv.com/article/use-marijuana-linked-to-higher-risk-of-heart-attack-stroke/60003014 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos