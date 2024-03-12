Douglas County health officials prepare for measles.No cases confirmed





OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) – The number of measles cases is steadily increasing across the country. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 45 cases have been reported in 17 states since the beginning of the year. Here at the Douglas County Health Department, we remain vigilant at home. “Although we have not yet had an incident here, we are already working with our response team to prepare to respond if an incident were to occur here. We are also working to inform the school district and local health care providers of the situation.” We are still compiling information,” DCHD Health Director Dr. Lindsey Hughes said. Healthcare providers must report diagnosed measles cases to the health department within 24 hours. “First of all, measles is one of the most contagious diseases in existence. It is caused by a virus and is spread very easily by coughing and respiratory secretions, and even by talking. can aerosolize into the air and can actually linger in the air for up to two hours after a person has visited the area,” Hughes said. CDC guidance says symptoms appear 7 to 14 days after exposure to the virus. “It causes symptoms such as high fever, cough, nasal congestion, high fever, rhinorrhea, and a characteristic rash,” says Dr. Mariah Davis, a pediatrician at Methodist Health System. Because there is no cure for measles, health experts agree that the best prevention against measles is to ensure that young children are vaccinated. “The measles vaccine was developed in 1963 and actually had very high uptake initially. In fact, measles was declared eradicated in the United States in 2000. However, due to declining vaccination rates, We're seeing an increase in measles cases across the country,''' Davis said. In Nebraska, children entering kindergarten are required to take MMR twice, usually between the ages of 12 to 15 months and 4 to 6 years of age. Iowa requires children to receive two doses of the MMR vaccine at the time of enrollment, with the first dose given after age 1 and the second dose at least 28 days later. “This is probably one of the most studied vaccines. It's been confirmed many times to be a safe vaccine for children,” Hughes said. Dr. Hughes says if your child is sick, it's best to keep them at home. If your symptoms progress and you start noticing a rash, contact your health care provider. Parents with questions about vaccines can visit: immunization.org. Copyright 2024 WOWT. All rights reserved.

