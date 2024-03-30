Understanding the relationship between premenstrual symptoms and perinatal mood disorders





Women with premenstrual syndrome (PMS) premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) High risk of perinatal depression. Conversely, women with perinatal depression are at increased risk of developing premenstrual disorders. This is shown in a Karolinska Institute study published in the journal. PLOS medicine. Premenstrual disorders such as PMS and PMDD and perinatal depression are similar in that their symptoms are related to hormonal changes. This fact has given rise to the hypothesis that these disorders share both causes and risk factors. Now, a study by researchers at Karolinska Institutet shows a bidirectional link between premenstrual disorders and perinatal depression. We find that women with PMS or PMDD are at increased risk of developing perinatal depression, and vice versa. This result supports the hypothesis that these diseases may have a common cause. ”

Qian Yang, affiliated researcher at the Karolinska Institutet Institute for Environmental Medicine and one of the paper's lead authors Between 2001 and 2018, approximately 1,800,000 pregnancies were registered in the Swedish Medical Birth Register. Of these, researchers were able to identify approximately 85,000 women suffering from perinatal depression. Additional national registries such as patient registries and drug registries were also used to identify women diagnosed with PMS or PMDD. These were then compared to a control group of approximately 850,000 childbearing women who did not develop perinatal depression during the same period. The results showed that women with premenstrual disorders were five times more likely to experience perinatal depression. Conversely, women who experienced perinatal depression were twice as likely to develop premenstrual disorders. Bidirectional associations were observed for both antenatal and postnatal depression, regardless of history of mental illness. Associate Professor Donghao Lu, from the Institute of Environmental Medicine at Karolinska Institutet, said: “In order to provide informed advice, health professionals meeting with pregnant women should be aware of the risks associated with premenstrual disorders and perinatal depression.'' It is important to recognize the relevance of Last author of the paper. The authors emphasize that further research is needed to understand the biological link between premenstrual disorders and perinatal depression. Additionally, more information is needed to clarify whether this association also applies to women with mild PMS and perinatal depression. The research was funded by the Karolinska Institute, Forte, the Swedish Research Council, and the Icelandic Research Fund. sauce: Reference magazines: Yang, Q. other. (2024) Bidirectional association between premenstrual disorders and perinatal depression: a national registry-based study from Sweden. PLOS Medicine. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pmed.1004363.

