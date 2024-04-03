America's largest raw egg producer finds avian influenza in chickens at factories in Texas and Michigan





The largest raw egg producer in the United States announced Tuesday that it had temporarily halted production at its Texas factory. after bird flu The virus was detected in chickens, and officials said the virus was also detected in poultry facilities in the city. Michigan. Calmaine Foods, based in Ridgeland, Texas, and Mississippi, said in a statement that it had removed approximately 1.6 million layer hens, or about 3.6% of its flock, after the infectious disease avian influenza was discovered at its facilities. It was announced that 337,000 hens had been culled. Facility located in Palmer County, Texas. The plant is located on the Texas-New Mexico border in the Texas Panhandle, approximately 135 miles southwest of Amarillo and 370 miles northwest of Dallas. “We continue to work closely with federal, state, and local officials and key industry organizations to reduce the risk of further outbreaks and effectively manage the response,” the statement said. . “Cal-Maine Foods is working to secure production from other facilities to minimize disruption to customers.” The company says it is “unknown” Risk of avian influenza associated with eggs What is currently on the market, Eggs have not been recovered. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, properly handled and cooked eggs are safe to eat. Calumaine's announcement came a day after state health officials announced a new case. Diagnosed with avian influenza due to contact with cows The person is presumed to be infected and the risk to the public remains considered low. In Michigan, the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory detected avian influenza at a commercial poultry facility in Ionia County, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. The county is located approximately 160 miles northwest of Detroit. The ministry announced Monday that it received laboratory confirmation of the disease, marking the fourth time since 2022 that a laboratory has detected the disease. Michigan commercial properties. Department spokeswoman Jennifer Holton said Tuesday that state law prohibits the department from disclosing the types of poultry at the Ionia facility. Holton said the facility is under quarantine and the department does not anticipate any disruption to the statewide supply chain. of human body incident in texas Federal health officials say this is the first known case of a human being infected with this version of bird flu in a mammal. Last week, dairy cows in Texas and Kansas were reported to have been infected with avian influenza, and federal agriculture officials subsequently confirmed the infection in a dairy herd in Michigan that recently received cattle from Texas. the company said Most of the eggs are sold at Calmain. Found in the Southwest, Southeast, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. More from CBS News

