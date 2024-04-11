Health
Climate change contributes to increased immune system health problems | News
April 11, 2024 – Illnesses related to immune health issues, from nasal allergies to food allergies to rheumatoid arthritis to colorectal cancer—It has been rapidly increasing in recent years. climate change According to the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, it appears to play a role. Kari Nadeau.
Nadeau, John Locke Professor of Climate and Population Studies; Environmental Health Departmentwas a co-author of the April 3 paper. study In Frontiers in Science, we outlined how climate change stressors are causing immune dysregulation, leading to an increase in immune-mediated diseases.
Nadeau provided an example on April 4th on STAT News. opinion article. For example, she explained how climate change causes many irritants such as soot. Forest fire High levels of pollen from unusually warm springs can damage body structures such as the skin and mucous membranes that protect people from infections.
He also pointed out that extreme weather events are destroying crops and livestock, leading to an increase in starvation and starvation.Staple crops such as wheat and rice can grow but suffer losses nutrients content due to high levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. The resulting malnutrition hinders the development of a healthy immune system.
Climate-related stressors also cause persistent inflammation in the body, which can lead to cancer and other diseases, Nadeau writes.
To combat the global rise in immune-mediated diseases, she calls for implementing policies to mitigate climate change and funding more research into how climate change impacts immune health. I asked for it. She also urged “scientists, clinicians, journalists, politicians, anyone who really has a platform to continue to explain to the public that climate change is having very real effects on the human body. ”
Read the “Frontiers of Science” research. Immune-mediated diseases caused by climate change-related environmental hazards: mitigation and adaptation
Read the STAT opinion piece. How climate change is driving a global epidemic of immune system health problems and how to stop it
Photo: iStock/Danielk
|
