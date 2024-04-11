Health
What are the symptoms of prostate cancer?
O.J. Simpson's family announced on Thursday, April 11, that he had been ill. Died at the age of 76 during the battle with prostate cancer.
Simpson passed away on Wednesday surrounded by her children and grandchildren. “On April 10th, our father, Orental James Simpson, passed away after a battle with cancer,” his family said. I wrote to X, formerly known as Twitter. “He was surrounded by his children and his grandchildren. His family asks that you respect their wishes for privacy and grace during this time of transition.” ”
In May 2023, Simpson revealed in a social media post that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and that he was using medical marijuana to manage his symptoms.
“I had to do all the chemotherapy…I started smoking a few times a day and only had nausea twice. I'm done with the chemotherapy,” Simpson said. “I only felt nauseous twice. …This pot really helped me with the unfortunate aspect of having cancer.”
In her last video, Simpson maintained that she was in good health despite some complications.that video was posted on X on February 11, two months before his death.
“My health is good. Of course I'm dealing with some issues, but I think I'll get over it soon,” Simpson said in the video.
Prostate cancer is the most common form of cancer among men in the UK, affecting around one in eight men during their lifetime.
This condition is more likely to affect men over the age of 50, but it can be diagnosed at a younger age.
From symptoms to treatments, here's everything you need to know about this disease.
What is prostate cancer?
As the name suggests, prostate cancer begins in the prostate gland, which is located at the base of the bladder.
The main function of the prostate, the male reproductive organ, is to secrete prostatic fluid, which mixes with sperm to produce semen.
The prostate is about the size of a walnut, but it enlarges as men age. It surrounds the first part of the urethra, the tube that carries urine and semen.
When prostate cancer starts in the prostate, it usually begins in the glandular cells outside the prostate. uk cancer research state.These cells are called acinar adenocarcinoma.
Cancer occurs when abnormal cells begin to divide and grow uncontrollably.
According to the charity, most cases of prostate cancer grow slowly and usually do not spread to other parts of the body.
When prostate cancer spreads to other parts of the body, it becomes known as advanced prostate cancer.
Symptoms of prostate cancer
Dr. Jiri Kubes, Radiation Oncologist, Medical Director Proton therapy center Speaking in Prague, Czech Republic independent person Diagnosis is very difficult to obtain because there may be no symptoms at all.
“However, men should pay close attention to changes in their urinary habits, such as having to go to the bathroom more often or having difficulty emptying their bladder,” Kubes says.
“These changes do not necessarily mean someone has prostate cancer, but there are tests that can be performed to rule out such a diagnosis.”
Other symptoms include difficulty urinating, weak urine flow, and blood or semen in the urine.
Older men may experience similar symptoms due to prostate enlargement, a non-cancerous disease.
what is the reason?
The cause of prostate cancer is unknown, but several factors can increase your risk of developing prostate cancer.
These include being 50 years of age or older. Whether you have a brother or father who developed prostate cancer before age 60. Being overweight; and following an unhealthy diet NHS state.
Kubes acknowledged this, saying, “While the cause of prostate cancer is unknown, we do know that some men are at higher risk than others. These include men over 50, men in the black community, and those with a family history of the disease.”
People of African or Afro-Caribbean descent may also be at higher risk of being diagnosed with the disease.
process
Treatment plans vary depending on whether prostate cancer is localized to the prostate or has spread to other parts of the body.
According to the NHS, treatment for prostate cancer is given to either cure the disease or control symptoms to avoid shortening a patient's life expectancy.
Some older men diagnosed with prostate cancerwaiting carefullyThat's when you should watch closely to see if symptoms of advanced cancer develop.
You may also be told to undergo “active surveillance”, undergoing tests such as MRI scans and biopsies, while avoiding other treatments deemed “unnecessary”.
Other treatments that patients diagnosed with prostate cancer may undergo include radical prostatectomy, which is the surgical removal of the prostate gland. Radiation therapy. Hormone therapy; and chemotherapy.
If prostate cancer is too advanced, it may not be curable.
However, treatments such as radiation therapy, hormone therapy, and chemotherapy can slow progression.
|
