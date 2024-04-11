OHA study: No link between coronavirus vaccine and cardiac death | News

COVID-19 vaccinations are not associated with deaths from heart disease among previously healthy young people, according to an Oregon Health Authority (OHA) study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The study, published today in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR), found that approximately 1,300 cases occurred in Oregon adolescents and young adults ages 16 to 30 during a 19-month period in 2021-2022. Investigated human deaths. Infections that occur within 100 days of mRNA COVID-19 vaccination are considered to be attributable to vaccination.
The findings address a question that has been around since early 2021, when state and federal public health agencies introduced new mRNA vaccines during the pandemic: rare cases of myocarditis associated with COVID-19 vaccination. Answers the question: Does it put people at increased risk of cardiac death?
Study co-authors Paul Cieslak, MD, and Juventilla Rico, MPH, of OHA's Division of Acute Infectious Disease Prevention, found that mRNA COVID-19 vaccination is associated with sudden cardiac death in healthy adolescents and young adults. It is said that it suggests sex. Adults is not supported by the Oregon data we looked at.
“According to information recorded on death certificates, of the 1,292 deaths between June 2021 and December 2022 among people aged 16 to 30, only one person died due to COVID-19 vaccination. “There were no patients,” said Cieslak, chief of infectious diseases. vaccination.
Of the 40 people who died after receiving the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, only three died within 100 days of vaccination. However, two of the deaths were attributed to chronic underlying conditions, and the cause of death was unknown for one. There were no deaths attributed to vaccination on the death certificate.
Cieslak pointed out that there have been 30 deaths from COVID-19 in this age group. Of those 30 deaths, 22 (73%) were recorded in the state's ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS) database, and three of them received the COVID-19 vaccine, he said. It is said that it was only.
“Studies show a significant reduction in COVID-19-related mortality among vaccinated individuals during the first two years after COVID-19 vaccines are available in the United States.” In total, vaccination prevented an estimated 18.5 million hospitalizations and 3.2 million deaths,” Cieslak and Rico said in their report.
The researchers acknowledged two limitations to their study results.
First, we could not exclude the possibility that vaccine-related cardiac death may occur even more than 100 days after vaccination against COVID-19. They also noted that published data shows that potential adverse events associated with vaccination tend to occur within 42 days after vaccination.
Second, while nearly 1 million adolescents and young adults were vaccinated against COVID-19 during the study period, the study did not account for more rare events occurring among vaccine recipients in this age group. I couldn't exclude it.
“Nevertheless,” Cieslak said, “while the risk of cardiac death associated with COVID-19 vaccination is very low, if any, It is clear that the risks are real. We recommend COVID-19 vaccination for everyone over 6 months of age to prevent COVID-19 infection and complications, including death. I will continue to do so.”