Research investigating intermittent fasting and cardiovascular mortality | Cardiology | JAMA





Restricting your daily meals to no more than 8 hours (a type of intermittent fasting) is associated with a 91% increased risk of death from cardiovascular disease compared to eating for 12 to 16 hours a day. Ta.according to Preliminary observation data Presented at the American Heart Association meeting.

Multiple previous studies We know that there are health benefits when people eat for less time. Nevertheless, a new study found that time-restricted eating was not associated with a lower risk of death from any cause. This study had several major limitations. Researchers analyzed results from nearly 20,000 U.S. participants who completed a national survey on health and nutrition. Dietary data were obtained solely from her two self-report questionnaires, which relied on the participant's memory. Importantly, the researchers also did not provide data on the participants' health or other factors that may have influenced their decision to restrict their time to eat, instead providing data on the participants' They focused only on meal times and causes of death. “Although this study confirmed an association between an 8-hour eating window and cardiovascular death, this does not mean that time-restricted eating causes cardiovascular death,” said the study's senior author. Dr. Victor Wenze Zhong warned in his paper. press release. Published online: April 12, 2024. doi:10.1001/jama.2024.5158

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2817556

