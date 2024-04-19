World Liver Day 2024: How to keep your liver safe and healthy







but, liver disease It is rapidly spreading like an epidemic in India, affecting one in five adults. Factors such as improper diet, excessive alcohol intake, sedentary lifestyle, viral infections, and genetic predisposition place stress on the liver, leading to various health problems such as fatty liver disease, hepatitis, and cirrhosis. .

Rather than dwelling on alarming statistics, we should focus on proactive measures to ensure optimal liver health. By following certain “do's” and “don'ts”, liver health By making smart lifestyle choices and incorporating liver-friendly foods into your diet, you can significantly reduce your risk of liver problems.

Dos and don'ts for liver health

Regular checkups are the key to early detection

Just like car maintenance, regular health checkups are essential to keep your liver functioning properly. Catching liver problems early can make a big difference and may save you from more serious complications in the future. So don't wait until your liver starts sending out distress signals. Get ahead of any potential concerns by scheduling regular checkups with your health care provider.

Recognize the signs and symptoms

But what if your liver is trying to send you an SOS? Knowing the signs and symptoms of liver problems is very important for prompt intervention. Fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, and unexplained weight loss are just some of the red flags that require medical attention. By actively paying attention to your body's signals, you can detect liver problems early and take proactive steps toward recovery. World Liver Day 2024: Why hepatitis cases are increasing among Indian children A lifestyle approach to liver health

At the intersection of information and lifestyle lies the key to optimal liver health. By incorporating liver-friendly habits into your daily routine, you can actively protect this vital organ and protect your overall health.Therefore, this world liver day cheers to your liver, a solid companion on your journey to a healthier, happier life.

Get ready to celebrate World Liver Day and commit to giving your liver the attention and care it deserves. By taking a holistic approach to liver health, from a nutritious diet to regular check-ups, you can keep your liver functioning at its best. Here is a future where liver disease is as rare as unicorns and our livers give us a high-five for a job well done.

(Author: Dr. G Rithesh Reddy, Gastroenterologist, Practo Consultant)

