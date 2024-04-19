Why sleeping less than 6 hours increases your risk of type 2 diabetes even if you eat a healthy diet

If you don't get at least six hours of sleep each day, you're at risk of developing type 2 diabetes, according to a study that analyzed data from UK Biobank, a biometric database that serves as a global resource for health and wellness. It will be expensive. medical research. The results of this study demonstrate the complex relationship between sleep and diabetes.

Researchers looked at information on 2,47,867 adults and tracked their health over a period of 10 years. Researchers wanted to understand the link between sleep duration and her type 2 diabetes, and whether a healthy diet would reduce the impact of short sleep on diabetes risk.

In this study, normal sleep was considered between 7 and 8 hours, while short sleep was categorized as light (6 hours), moderate (5 hours), and extreme (3 to 4 hours). .

research result

The study found that approximately 3.2% of participants were diagnosed with type 2 diabetes during the follow-up period. Healthy eating habits were associated with a lower risk of diabetes overall, but those who ate a healthy diet and slept less than 6 hours a day compared to those who got regular sleep. increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

People who slept five hours a night had a 16% higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes, but people who only had their eyes closed for three to four hours had a 41% higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes than those who slept a full eight hours. %it was high.

The study defined a healthy diet based on the number of fruits, vegetables, lean meats, and fish consumed per day and per week. However, there is no detailed explanation of dietary patterns, such as restricting the types of meals and eating times, and how this changes the risk of diabetes in people who sleep poorly.

How short sleep time increases the risk of diabetes?

In type 2 diabetes, your body doesn't produce enough insulin in your pancreas, or the insulin your body does produce isn't working properly. Insulin regulates the glucose (sugar) in your blood that you get from food and transports it to your cells to give your body energy.

Previous studies have shown that people who get less sleep have increased levels of inflammatory markers and free fatty acids in their blood, which reduces insulin function and causes insulin resistance. This means your body doesn't use insulin properly to regulate blood sugar levels, increasing your risk of type 2 diabetes.

Research has shown that people who sleep in irregular patterns (shifts, odd hours, or irregular hours) are at higher risk of experiencing a disruption of the body's natural rhythm called circadian rhythm. Masu.

This affects the release of hormones such as cortisol, glucagon, and growth hormone. These hormones are released throughout the day to meet the body's changing energy needs and keep blood sugar levels balanced. When these are impaired, the body's ability to process glucose decreases, increasing the likelihood of type 2 diabetes.

Interestingly, people who sleep for long periods of time may also be at risk for developing type 2 diabetes. Studies have shown that people who get seven to eight hours of sleep each day have the lowest risk of developing type 2 diabetes, while those who sleep less than seven hours or more than eight hours are at higher risk. I am.

If you sleep too little or too much, you're more likely to gain weight and become obese.

How to prevent type 2 diabetes?

Research and experts emphasize maintaining a healthy lifestyle to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes. The most important factor is maintaining 7-8 hours of sleep. However, other factors may also influence the relationship between sleep duration and diabetes risk.

The study authors acknowledge that getting enough sleep is not always possible, but doing high-intensity interval exercise during the day may help avoid the potential risk of type 2 diabetes. be.

Type 2 diabetes in India

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is estimated that 77 million people above the age of 18 years in India are suffering from diabetes (type 2). Nearly 25 million people are prediabetic (high risk of developing diabetes in the near future), and more than 50% are unaware of their diabetes status. Adults with diabetes have a 2-3 times increased risk of heart attack or stroke.

Type 2 diabetes has been reported in India in adults above 40 years of age as well as people in their 20s and 30s. More than 25% of people who develop diabetes before age 25 have type 2 diabetes. Interestingly, more than 50% of India's population is below her 25 years of age and more than 65% is below her 35 years of age.

Additionally, we know that women are more likely to develop type 2 diabetes earlier.

According to a 2021 study, 31 million more Indians developed diabetes in the four years from 2019 to 2021. The study found that there are 101 million people with diabetes and 136 million people with pre-diabetes in India.

Irrespective of family history, all people in India are susceptible to type 2 diabetes, so maintaining an ideal body weight is very important.

Experts and doctors say young people should focus on avoiding excessive weight gain, maintaining a healthy waistline, reducing refined carbohydrates, increasing fiber, increasing protein, increasing vegetables, and decreasing saturated fat. It suggests that you should adopt the eating habits that you have laid down. It is important to incorporate physical activity into your daily life.