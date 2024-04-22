Kidney damage: Kidney damage due to heat exposure, dehydration: Doctors | Hyderabad News







This mainly occurs due to the following reasons: dehydration , causing heat stress neuropathy.The constant increase in the number of patients each year means that dialysis centers and Nephrology Hospitals remain full. HYDERABAD: Every summer, the number of kidney patients (emergency and new patients) in the city increases by 10-15%. Of these, almost half have permanent symptoms. kidney damage ,necessary dialysis .This mainly occurs due to the following reasons: dehydration , causing heat stress neuropathy.The constant increase in the number of patients each year means that dialysis centers and Nephrology Hospitals remain full. Doctors believe that prolonged heat and sun exposure, lack of sufficient drinking water, viral infections of the gastrointestinal tract, and consumption of cold drinks (containing high amounts of phosphates) are linked to an increase in kidney-related emergencies. It warned me that it was connected.

Already, major tertiary care centers in the city, including Osmania General Hospital, Gandhi Hospital and Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences, have seen a nearly 10 per cent increase in the number of visitors and admissions of kidney patients requiring emergency treatment.

At the state-run OGH, the number of outpatients with kidney diseases has increased from 100 a few months ago to 200 a day now. Also, the number of visitors per day is 30 to 40 people.

As the number continues to grow, no amount of facilities will be enough, she says. “Therefore, in addition to treating existing patients, we need to focus on preventing kidney disease,” she said.

Experts recommend drinking at least 8-10 glasses of water, avoiding direct exposure, and avoiding roadside food and drinks to prevent viral diseases, but also prevent obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, etc. People with pre-existing conditions, such as problems, are more vulnerable.

“Apart from heat-related issues, consumption of cold drinks and roadside drinks contributed to the significant increase in the number of infected people. This year, we started seeing an increase in OP cases from March itself,” it said. said Dr Sree Bhushan, Head of Nephrology at NIMS. We have also recently published the following articles: How can I treat heat-related illnesses? Government recommendations

India is battling a severe heatwave due to unprecedented temperatures. The Met Office has issued warnings and governments have issued advisories emphasizing hydrating foods and being wary of choices that can lead to dehydration during the scorching summer months.

