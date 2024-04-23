Female doctors could improve patient outcomes





A new study suggests that female patients benefit more than male patients, with lower mortality and readmission rates when treated by female doctors. Researchers found that female patients had a clinically significant mortality rate of 8.38% when treated by a male doctor, compared to 8.15% when treated by a female doctor. . The mortality rate for female physicians was 10.15%, while the mortality rate for male physicians was 10.23%, although the difference was smaller for male patients. Researchers found the same pattern for readmission rates. This study is published in a peer-reviewed journal Annual report of internal medicine. Dr. Yusuke Tsugawa, associate professor of medicine in the Division of General Internal Medicine and Health Services Research at the David Geffen School of Medicine, said if male and female doctors practiced medicine in the same way, there should be no difference in patient outcomes. Ta. from UCLA and senior author of the study. Our findings show that female and male physicians practice medicine differently, and these differences have a significant impact on patient health outcomes. Further research into the underlying mechanisms linking physician gender and patient outcomes, and why female patients benefit more from being treated by a female physician, could improve overall patient outcomes. . ”

Dr. Yusuke Tsugawa, Associate Professor, David Geffen School of Medicine, University of California, Los Angeles, School of Health Sciences, Medicine Researchers looked at Medicare claims data from 2016 to 2019 for approximately 458,100 female patients and 319,800 male patients. Of these, 142,500 and 97,500, or about 31% of both, were treated by female doctors. The primary outcomes were mortality within 30 days of admission and readmission within 30 days of discharge. These differences may be due to several factors, the researchers wrote. They suggest that male doctors may underestimate the severity of disease in female patients. Previous studies have found that male doctors underestimate female patients' pain levels, gastrointestinal and cardiovascular symptoms, and stroke risk, which can lead to delayed or incomplete treatment. I'm pointing it out. Female doctors also communicate better with their female patients, and patients are more likely to provide important information that leads to better diagnosis and treatment. Finally, female patients may not feel comfortable undergoing sensitive tests or having in-depth conversations with female doctors. However, Tsugawa said more research is needed to understand how and why male and female doctors practice differently and how this affects patient care. “A deeper understanding of this topic could lead to the development of interventions that effectively improve patient care,” he said. Furthermore, he said the gender disparity in doctors' salaries should be eliminated. Tsugawa said, “It is important for female doctors to provide high-quality medical care, and increasing the number of female doctors will benefit patients from a social perspective.'' Co-authors of the study are Dr. Jun Miyawaki of the University of Tokyo, Dr. Anupam Jena of Harvard University, and Dr. Lisa Rothenstein of the University of California, San Francisco. sauce: University of California, Los Angeles Health Sciences Reference magazines: Miyawaki, A., other. (2024) Comparison of hospital mortality and readmission rates by physician and patient gender. Annual report of internal medicine. doi.org/10.7326/M23-3163.

