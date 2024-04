HPV vaccine: a powerful tool in cancer prevention

Addressing stigma and social determinants of health When this vaccine first became available, some people were concerned that its use could encourage sexual activity, especially among young people. This concern has created social stigma against vaccines and heightened parental concerns. However, research supports a different view. Parent report Lack of confidence in vaccine decision-making, desire for more information, dissatisfaction with meeting with health care providers, and concerns about necessity and safety. Clinical leaders have a unique opportunity to disseminate accurate information and encourage shared decision-making. Demographic factors such as: social determinants of health can also influence HPV recognition. A recent study found wide variation in the understanding of the relationship between viruses and cancer based on education level and race. Regarding awareness of HPV vaccine: Under high school students 34.7%

University graduate or above 74.7%

Asian individuals 48.4%

White 68.2% Regarding knowledge that HPV causes cervical cancer (among adults who are aware of HPV): Under high school students 51.7%

University graduate or above 84.7%

Black 66.0%

Asian individuals 77.9% Evidence-based care Screening and treatment for HPV-related cancers can be effectively promoted, but disparities exist. Black and Hispanic people and women living in low-resource areas have higher mortality rates because they are far less likely to receive evidence-based care. This finding is important because access to evidence-based treatments contributes to differences in patient outcomes, and cancer outcomes are preventable. Fostering healthy patient-provider relationships Progress in improving HPV vaccination rates depends on a healthy relationship between patients and healthcare providers. Administrators should encourage health care providers to listen to patients' health goals, objections, and concerns so that they can work together to develop an acceptable vaccination plan. This effort includes facilitating clinician access to tools, content, and technology that support personalized and effective conversations with patients. Clinical leaders have an opportunity to reverse the trend in HPV-induced cancers through awareness about the HPV vaccine, screening, and prevention. Success depends on advanced patient engagement and tracking of medical population outcomes to optimize outcomes.

