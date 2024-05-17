World Hypertension Day: Prevention, Diagnosis and Treatment





Worldwide, 46% of adults with hypertension are unaware of their condition1. This fact highlights the importance of early diagnosis, especially since hypertension is a condition with few or no warning signs.As the world's second largest pharmaceutical group in the field of hypertension2, we have been committed to working alongside patients and healthcare professionals. Our # BecauseISaySo campaign and SNAPSHOT's real-world evidence research are two examples of how we put this commitment into practice. BecauseISaySo: Raising awareness about the importance of diagnosing hypertension Purpose of “Accurately measure and manage your blood pressure to live longer.” World Hypertension Day 2024is an initiative led by the World Hypertension Federation, which aims to highlight the low awareness and diagnosis rates around the world and raise awareness about the importance of early detection. Servier fully supports this day, and May measurement month screening initiative organized by International Society of Hypertension (ISH). For the past seven years, we have been working to improve hypertension screening. #Because I say so A global awareness campaign. The goal is to provide patients with the information and tools they need to make blood pressure monitoring a regular habit.



Your browser can't play the video.

“Hypertension: Silent Killer” Hypertension is a chronic disease characterized by high blood pressure. This is one of the main risk factors for cardiovascular disease. According to WHO1, is one of the leading causes of premature death worldwide. However, high blood pressure is highly controllable if detected early and treated appropriately.1. We will be attending the European Society of Hypertension (ESH) Congress in Berlin from May 30th to June 3rd. Snapshot: Epidemiological studies in hypertensive patients SNAPSHOT is a multinational, cross-sectional epidemiological study with patient-reported outcomes. It was released in 2020 with the support of global heart hub Patient organizations. Hypertensive patients generally present a complex picture with multiple risk factors and comorbidities. It should be noted that 50% of patients do not adhere properly to treatment.3more than half of hypertensive patients do not receive treatment.Fouronly 21% of adults have controlled high blood pressure1. This huge unmet medical need in hypertension sparked the idea for the SNAPSHOT study. The aim of SNAPSHOT is to improve the current understanding of how hypertensive patients, with and without dyslipidemia and type 2 diabetes, are managed in real-world settings. Many countries around the world are participating in SNAPSHOT, but it's just the beginning. Following Europe, Central America and the Middle East, the study is now starting in Africa and will soon begin in Asia. SNAPSHOT provided first insight into how hypertensive patients are currently managedFive: Physicians' underestimation of patients' cardiovascular risk. Overestimation of risk factors and lack of control. underuse Single pill combination (SPC) To manage risk factors. [1] World Health Organization – WHO Report 2023 “Global report on hypertension. Race against the silent killer” and https://www.who.int/fr/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/hypertension

[2] IQVIA, Analysis Link / 75 countries around the world – MAT Q3-2023

[3] World Health Organization (https://iris.who.int/bitstream/handle/10665/42682/9241545992.pdf)

[4] World Health Organization (https://www.who.int/fr/news/item/25-08-2021-more-than-700-million-people-with-untreated-hypertension)

[5] Summary of SnapShot Romania_Journal of Hypertension Vol 41, e-Supplement 3, December 2023. p212-213 (https://journals.lww.com/jhypertension/pages/default.aspx)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://servier.com/en/newsroom/on-the-agenda-for-world-hypertension-day-prevention-diagnosis-and-treatment/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos