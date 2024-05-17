Cancer researchers welcome NL's decision to lower breast cancer screening age





Sebtap Savas is a cancer researcher at Memorial University. She praised the state government's move to lower the recommended age for breast cancer screening to 40. (Mike Moore/CBC) A recommendation to lower the age for breast cancer screening in Newfoundland and Labrador to 40 has not yet been implemented, but one cancer researcher says it will allow more women to get screened. It is said that there is a high possibility that treatment outcomes will improve. The Canadian Cancer Society has recommended lowering the starting age for breast cancer screening from 50 to 40. The state government followed suit this week, announcing that an estimated 34,000 more women would be eligible for screening by lowering the age to 40. Sevtap Sabas, a cancer researcher at Memorial University, said the changes will allow more cases to be detected earlier and allow more women who don't have a primary care physician to get tested. “There is a trend of increasing breast incidents.” [cancer]”Similar to colon cancer in young people,” Savas told CBC Radio on Wednesday. “In most cases, these young people are diagnosed late, which means that…they may require more extensive treatment and, in some cases, have worse outcomes.”I therefore welcome this decision. ” An emailed public service announcement from NL Health Services issued Thursday said the recommendation has not yet been implemented within the health system as it is working with the Ministry of Health to ensure appropriate resources are in place. Ta. The announcement added that more information will be provided as it becomes available, but that celebrities in their 40s should discuss breast cancer screening and other options with their health care providers. Approximately 40 per cent of Canadians have cancer, Savas said, adding that symptoms often go unnoticed because women over 40 are not eligible for screening. If early symptoms are caught, they usually lead to health problems, she added. “The hope is that this screening program may actually detect tumors, even if they don't show symptoms, which usually happens when they're small or in early stages.” Heather Mulligan, director of advocacy for the Canadian Cancer Society in Atlantic Canada, says early detection of cancer benefits all parts of health care. (Courtesy of Heather Mulligan) Heather Mulligan, advocacy manager for the Canadian Cancer Society, said she is excited that the province is moving to allow women more timely access to care. Mulligan acknowledged that increasing the number of women eligible for testing would add additional costs to the health-care system, while health-care systems in other parts of Canada tend to benefit from earlier detection of cancer. said. “Terminal cancer has very different costs to the health care system, requiring more intensive treatment, longer stays in hospital beds and ICUs, and longer treatment durations,” she said. . listen | Watch Heather Mulligan's full conversation with CBC's Lee Ann Power. CBC Newfoundland Morning6:59Women in their 40s also have a new opportunity for breast cancer screening. I spoke to the Canadian Cancer Society. Because breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Canada, the provincial government is encouraging women to participate in the breast cancer screening program, starting at age 50. Now, the Canadian Cancer Society has lowered that age to 40 years. , the state agreed to accept new guidelines to test an additional 34,000 women. Heather Mulligan is the advocacy manager for the Canadian Cancer Society. She spoke with CBC's Lee Ann Power. “Early detection improves the health of not only patients but also the health care system.” Mulligan said the move would also benefit women's primary health care and set the standard for breast health as they age. She said other states have increased screening rates by lowering the age, but barriers still exist for marginalized groups and rural communities. download Free CBC News app Sign up for CBC Newfoundland and Labrador push alerts. Click here to access the landing page.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/newfoundland-labrador/savas-breast-cancer-screening-age-1.7206286 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos