Health
Fish oil supplements may increase risk of stroke and heart disease
- One study found that fish oil supplements were associated with an increased risk of a first episode of CVD.
- However, it was beneficial for people who already had CVD.
- In healthy people, the risks of fish oil supplements appear to outweigh the benefits.
- Experts advise against using fish oil supplements if you are currently healthy.
- It may be best to eat a heart-healthy diet that includes sources of omega-3s, such as fatty fish.
fish oil Foods derived from fatty fish such as salmon, mackerel and trout are often recommended, especially for those with cardiovascular disease (CVD), due to their anti-inflammatory effects. high blood pressureabnormal lipids, and rheumatoid arthritis.
Fatty fish is an excellent source of two major nutrients omega 3 fatty acids Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) are necessary but cannot be produced by the human body.
However, while it may seem like a good idea for healthy people to also take fish oil to prevent disease, the results of large-scale, long-term studies show that study A paper published in the journal BMJ Medicine on May 21, 2024 shows that this may not be the case.
Researchers have found that regularly consuming fish oil may actually increase the risk of developing heart disease and stroke in healthy people for the first time.
However, regular use was able to slow the progression of existing CVD. It also helped reduce the risk of death.
Researchers included 415,737 people from the UK Biobank study.
More than half of the participants (55%) were female and ranged in age from 40 to 69 years.
Information collected about individuals included use of fish oil supplements and dietary intake of oily and non-oily fish.
People's health status was followed until death or the end of the study in March 2021.
About one-third of people said they regularly used fish oil supplements, and the majority were older, white, and female.
Among people with no known symptoms of CVD at the start of the study, regular use of fish oil supplements was associated with a 13% increased risk of developing CVD atrial fibrillation 5% higher risk. stroke.
However, regular fish oil users who had atrial fibrillation at the start of the study had a 15% lower risk of atrial fibrillation progressing to a heart attack, and a 9% lower risk of atrial fibrillation progressing to a heart attack. heart failure until death.
Dr. Michael O. McKinneyThe omega-3 fatty acids found in fish oil supplements have been widely studied and have been found to have both anti-inflammatory and lipid-lowering properties, explained a physician at Healthy Outlook in Jacksonville, Florida.
“In people with established CVD, these properties stabilize atherosclerotic plaques and reduce serum levels. Triglyceridesimprove endothelial function and thereby reduce adverse cardiovascular events,” he said.
But McKinney noted that if people are healthy, the situation isn't that simple.
“The potential benefits of high doses of omega-3 may increase the risk of bleeding due to anticoagulant effects that outweigh the benefits in individuals without significant cardiovascular disease risk,” he said.
McKinney says that taking fish oil supplements when you're healthy can disrupt your fatty acid balance and unintentionally increase your risk of heart disease.
Dr. Sara BonzaAnother factor to consider, says the founder of Bonza Health in Columbus, Ohio, and a board-certified family physician, is that some research shows
“But for people with pre-existing poor cardiovascular health, omega-3s do have anti-inflammatory and plaque-stabilizing properties that can slow the progression of cardiovascular disease and reduce the likelihood of heart-related death.” It helps,” she added. event.
“Thus, for patients with weakened cardiovascular systems, these benefits may outweigh the risks,” Bonza says.
“If you are healthy and are considering using fish oil capsules to prevent heart disease, you may want to think twice about that decision,” Bonza says.
Additionally, she said, the American Heart Association does not recommend taking omega-3 supplements if you are at low risk for CVD, because the effects are “much more potentiated” in people with cardiovascular disease.
Instead, Bonza recommends eating a heart-healthy diet rich in natural sources of omega-3s, such as fish.
In her opinion, this will be more beneficial to your health.
“However, because factors in each individual's health situation vary, it is important to first consult with your healthcare provider before choosing to change your supplement intake,” she added. “To be on the safe side, consult with your doctor first.”
Bonza said she recommends supplementing with flaxseed oil or chia seeds instead of fish oil because of their high alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) content. It's a plant-based omega-3 fatty acid, she explained.
She suggests increasing these types of fatty acids in your diet because they may have anti-inflammatory properties that benefit cardiovascular health, but in reality this is not the case.
“Also, a diet containing omega-3s, such as nuts, soy products, and fortified foods, can provide the same benefits without the need for high-dose supplements,” she added.
McKinney also suggests taking other heart-supporting supplements, such as coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10), as well as fiber supplements, such as: plantain shell.
“Additionally, everyone should consult their health care provider so that individual patients can tailor their supplement choices according to their health concerns and characteristics,” he concluded.
A new study has found that fish oil consumption is associated with an increased risk of developing heart disease and stroke in healthy people.
However, people who already had CVD experienced a protective effect against further progression of the disease.
This was an observational study. It does not prove causation.
Experts say the differences in how fish oil affects human risks mean that in healthy people, the risks associated with fish oil supplements, such as bleeding, fatty acid imbalance, and atrial fibrillation, may outweigh the potential benefits. This may be due to the fact that.
For healthy people, it may be best to get omega-3 fatty acids from foods such as fatty fish.
Flaxseed oil, chia seeds, omega-3 fatty acid enriched foods, CoQ10, and psyllium husk may be safer supplements for cardiovascular health.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/fish-oil-heart-disease-stroke-risk
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 'I don't want to shut you up': Judge interrupts Rudy Giuliani during courtroom silence
- Fish oil supplements may increase risk of stroke and heart disease
- Dakota Johnson plays a 'gay baby' in new lesbian film Am I OK?
- Jokowi says people have high expectations from government
- Lemony Snicket on the secret to connecting with kids
- Sean “Diddy” Combs accused of 2003 sexual assault in lawsuit
- Google unveils new AI-powered advertising tools for search, including new formats and animations
- A highly sensitive fiber optic gyroscope senses rotational ground motion around the active volcano
- China's record sale of US debt threatens Western alliance
- Trump refuses to testify as his first trial ends – Missouri Independent
- “Can the Prime Minister portray Tamils as thieves? Stalin on Odisha jibe of Narendra Modi | Chennai News
- Who is the most 'kanjoo' star in Bollywood? Farah Khan spills the beans on the actor who refused to part with Rs 500!