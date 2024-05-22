Health
Research Finds Fish Oil Supplements May Be Harmful. 'Is it time to quit?' experts ask.
Subscribe to CNN's “Eat, But Better: Mediterranean Style.” This 8-part guide shares expert recommendations for delicious eating habits that promote lifelong health..
CNN
—
As an excellent source of heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, daily fish oil supplements are a popular way to prevent the risk of cardiovascular disease.
about 20% of adults over 60 Americans frequently use these products to support heart health.
However, new research has found that regular use of fish oil supplements may increase, rather than decrease, the risk of first stroke and atrial fibrillation in people with good cardiovascular health. did.
Atrial fibrillationArrhythmia, also known as AFib or AF, is a type of arrhythmia or irregular heartbeat, often described as a pounding or pounding heart.
“The headline for this study is 'Fish oil supplements: Is it time to ditch them?'” says the cardiologist. Dr. Andrew Freemandirector of cardiovascular prevention and health at National Jewish Health in Denver.
“I say that because commercially available fish oil is rarely recommended and is not listed in any professional medical association guidelines, yet most people consume it.” said Freeman, who was not involved in the study.
The study analyzed data from more than 415,000 people aged 40 to 69 who took part in the UK Biobank, a longitudinal study of people's health in the UK. Nearly one-third of these people, who were followed for an average of 12 years, said they regularly used fish oil supplements.
For people without existing heart problems, regularly taking fish oil supplements increases the risk of developing atrial fibrillation by 13 percent and the risk of having a stroke by 5 percent, according to a study published Tuesday in the journal Neurology. BMJ Medicine.
Freeman said commercially available fish oils lack purity and consistency and contain potential contaminants found in fish and heavy metals such as mercury.
“Furthermore, research over the past decade has not yielded very positive results for commercially available fish oils,” he added. “Fish oil either had no effect or in some cases could harm things like stroke and atrial fibrillation. So it's not new.”
In fact, a new study found that people who already had heart disease at the start of the study had a 15% lower risk of progressing from atrial fibrillation to heart attack if they had regular heart disease, and progressing from heart failure to death. It was found that there was a 9% lower risk of Uses fish oil.
Instead, prescription versions of fish oils such as Vasepa and Lovaza are used to address risk factors such as high triglycerides, a type of fat in the blood, in people at risk for cardiovascular disease, Freeman said. It is said that there is.
“However, even with highly formulated and refined fish oils, doctors are cautious about the risks of atrial fibrillation and even stroke,” Freeman said.
“Overall, I would say that the days of people just going to the store and buying a bucket of fish oil pills to stay healthy should be over. But for people who are already sick, fish oil is It may still play a role.”
When it comes to fish oil, “the devil is in the details,” says Dr. Richard Isaacson, director of research at the Neurodegenerative Disease Institute in Boca Raton, Fla., and an Alzheimer's disease prevention neurologist, who was not involved in the study.
“First, I would recommend getting your omega-3 fatty acid levels tested. There are accurate finger-prick tests you can buy online. Then you should continue to get tested. You don't need to take fish oil if you don't need to,” he said.
Isaacson recommends trying to get your omega-3 fatty acids from dietary sources, with sardines and wild-caught salmon being the best sources of these fats as they are high in these healthy unsaturated fats and low in mercury. It says that it is the source. He said farmed salmon is not the best choice because of the impurities in the farming water.
Lake trout, mackerel, herring and albacore tuna are also good sources, he said. However, because large fish such as tuna are high in mercury, he recommends consuming albacore tuna no more than twice a week.
Besides fish, algae and seaweed are also good sources of omega-3s. Chia seeds, edamame (soybeans), flaxseed, hemp seeds, and walnuts are also plant-based options high in omega-3s. However, the fatty acids are in a different form than those found in fish. the study They found that plant-based omega-3s may be less easily metabolized in people with higher levels of omega-6s, another type of unsaturated fat found primarily in vegetable oils.
Experts say prescription omega-3 fatty acids are superior to over-the-counter supplements in terms of purity and quality. However, prescription supplements can be expensive. For patients who decide they want to purchase over-the-counter omega-3s, Isaacson offers the following tips for patients:
First, the freshness of the fish oil is important, he said, adding that “buying it online or from a retail store like Amazon or Costco is not the best idea.”
“I recommend buying only from a few trusted companies and from their specific websites,” Isaacson said. “There is a night and day difference in quality between fish oil stored in a high-temperature warehouse nearing its expiry date and fish oil shipped directly from a company that has just been manufactured and stored in your home refrigerator.”
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration does not monitor the supplement industry to ensure that each vitamin and mineral actually contains what is listed on the label, and the federal agency also does not monitor the supplement industry to ensure that each vitamin and mineral actually contains what is listed on the label, and the federal agency also does not monitor the supplement industry to ensure that ingredients contain no bacteria, heavy metals, or pesticides. , are not tested to determine if they are contaminated with plastic. Residues and other impurities.
However, some companies are stepping into that role by testing different supplements and some medications, so look for the supplement's label before you buy.non-profit organization United States PharmacopoeiaExperts say USP sets the most widely accepted standards for supplements, but ConsumerLab.com and NSF International We also perform third-party testing.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/05/22/health/fish-oil-supplement-dangers-study-wellness/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Football players have always made personal style an integral part of the sport
- Microsoft and Khan Academy offer free AI assistant to every teacher in the US
- REGENCY AGUS ISTIQLAL PARTICIPATES IN THE INTERNAL SUPERVISION OF THE RAKORNAS GOVERNMENT 2024
- US says Russia likely launched anti-space weapon last week
- Canada beats Czechs in OT, USA tops Latvia in hockey world
- Heeramandi actor Aditi Rao Hydari chooses a golden ethnic outfit for her first appearance at Cannes 2024. See Photos | Bollywood
- 1 A text made me abandon my friend in a wedding dress store
- Boris Johnson's government is behind mass immigration to Britain, says Farage
- Max Navarro-Steffen represents Tigers at state tennis tournament | News, sports, jobs
- 5 retail technology funding rounds you need to know about — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- The homework Putin did before negotiating with Xi Jinping in Beijing
- Praise PM Modi for Zomato CEO's janta hai tera baap kaun hai speech: Last name doesn't matter