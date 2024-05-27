Oregon Health Authority recommends MPOX vaccination





PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — As people gather and travel to celebrate Pride Month in June, health officials are reminding Oregonians of the importance of protecting themselves and their communities by getting the MPOX vaccine. Dean Sidelinger, MD, MSN, health officer and state epidemiologist for the Oregon Health Authority, said the number of MPOX cases in the state has declined significantly since the outbreak in June 2022. However, the virus continues to circulate at low levels, with occasional spikes in case numbers. “While MPOX activity remains generally low, this does not mean the virus has gone away in Oregon or other parts of the country,” Sidelinger said. “Pride is a great opportunity for people in the LGBTQIA2S+ community to show their support for themselves, their partners and their communities by receiving both doses of the MPOX vaccine.” In Oregon, 10-15 MPOX cases were reported weekly during the peak of the epidemic in August 2022. Since then, weekly case counts have ranged from zero cases to two to three cases. There have been 270 MPOX cases in 2022, 30 in 2023, and eight as of April 30, 2024. There have been no deaths. The JYNNEOS mpox vaccine is highly effective. Morbidity and Mortality Weekly ReportThe vaccine was found to be 75% effective in people who received one dose and 86% effective in people who received two doses. Until last month, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) distributed JYNNEOS at no cost to vaccine providers. On April 1, Bavarian Nordic, the manufacturer of JYNNEOS, will make the vaccine commercially available and providers will bill health plans for the cost. HHS will continue to provide the JYNNEOS vaccine as needed. The vaccine will continue to be provided at no cost to Oregon Health Insurance members, and Oregon law requires private insurance members to cover the cost of the vaccine. Mpox is spread primarily through close skin-to-skin contact, most often through intimate or sexual contact and contact with lesions from an Mpox-infected person through a caregiving relationship, such as a parent caring for a child or an adult caring for another person. The highest infection rates are among people ages 30-39 and members of the Latino and African American communities living in Multnomah County. Most of the cases are men who report having sex with men, and most of those are gay or bisexual men. People who suspect they may have MPOX should contact their health care provider before visiting. Your health care provider may recommend testing for MPOX. People without a health care provider can call 2-1-1 or their local public health department to find a clinic or provider. For more information about mpox in Oregon, visit OHA's mpox websiteVaccination clinics can also be searched by zip code using the mpox vaccine search tool. https://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/Monkeypox/Pages/vaccine.aspx or https://mpoxvaxmap.org/.

