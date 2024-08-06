Health
Diet in midlife may keep older adults' brains sharp
Key Takeaways
- Eating a balanced, nutritious diet from a young age may protect cognitive function in later life.
- Research is being conducted to explore the link between diet and brain health, but more research is needed to understand the relationship.
- It's never too late to improve your eating habits to support lifelong health.
According to preliminary results of a new study presented at the American Academy of Nutrition's annual meeting: Nutrition 2024 At the conference, the participants discussed how eating nutritious food during childhood can help children: Cognitive decline As you get older.
The study analysed data from the UK's National Survey of Health and Development, a long-term health study that has followed more than 3,000 people from the 1946 UK birth cohort for nearly 70 years.
The researchers found that participants who ate a higher quality diet when they were younger were much more likely to have better cognitive ability in their 60s and 70s than those who ate a lower quality diet.
This study is unique compared to other research on this topic in showing how dietary habits in childhood and adulthood affect later cognitive performance. Most studies that have investigated this association have only looked at diet quality in later adulthood. This new study is the first to look at dietary habits and cognitive performance across the lifespan (from age 4 to 70 years).
The benefits of dieting [are] This is a topic we talk about a lot, and this study will add valuable information about how dietary habits directly and indirectly correlate with cognitive health.” Victor Henderson, MDprofessor of epidemiology, population health and neurology at Stanford University, told Verywell.
How diet impacts brain health
Diet affects many aspects of your overall health, from heart health to sleep, mood and weight, and research suggests that a nutritious diet may help prevent cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases like diabetes. dementiaA healthy diet may also help you live longer.
Eating plans low in fat and processed sugar may boost brain health. Common examples of such diets include:
- Mediterranean (Plant-based foods and healthy fats)
- Nordic (eat locally grown fruits, vegetables and seafood)
- dash (Fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein)
- MIND (plant-based foods, nuts, fruits, leafy vegetables, whole grains, seafood, poultry)
While the exact relationship between diet and brain health is not fully understood, researchers believe that certain key micronutrients may benefit brain health: Vitamin B, ironand AntioxidantsIt may play a role in protecting cognitive function (e.g. thinking, learning, and memory).
It's never too late to improve your diet
Many adults do not have the opportunity to establish healthy eating habits in their younger years, and the effects of poor dietary habits are often felt in middle age, when chronic diseases often develop, such as: obesity, Heart disease, Diabetesand Sleeping disorder.
However, experts stress that it's never too late to make dietary changes to support and improve your health and reduce symptoms of chronic disease.
“Diet can be an ongoing factor in our health,” abstract presenter Kelly Carra, PhD, a recent graduate of Tufts University's School of Nutrition Science and Policy and now a postdoctoral researcher at the American Cancer Society, told Verywell. “Cognitive health is one of the many positive outcomes of a healthy diet, and it's never too late to get started.”
While many factors contribute to a diagnosis of dementia and cognitive decline, diet is one lifestyle change you can modify that can positively impact your health at any age. By changing what you eat now, you can reduce your chances of developing cognitive impairment in the future.
What are the best foods for brain health?
Research has shown that while the Mediterranean and DASH diets are beneficial for overall health as we age, the MIND diet may be especially beneficial for the aging brain. In one study, 53% of participants on the MIND diet: Alzheimer's disease Compared to people who followed a Mediterranean eating plan,
To get the best results from the MIND diet, eat plenty of the following:
- Whole grains (3 or more times a day)
- Vegetables (at least one serving per day)
- Green leafy vegetables (At least 6 times a week)
- Nuts (at least 5 times a week)
- Legumes (at least 3 servings per week)
- Berries (at least twice a week)
- Chicken (at least twice a week)
- Fish (at least once a week)
- Olive oil As extra fat (if needed)
You could also try incorporating more of these foods into your diet by combining new ingredients with your favorite recipes or by putting these powerhouse foods on your table more often.
What this means for you
Although more research is needed to fully understand how diet across the lifespan affects cognitive health, there is a growing body of evidence that eating plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains supports lifelong health.
-
American Academy of Nutrition. Want to keep your mind sharper for longer? Start eating healthier today.
-
Puri S, Shaheen M, Grover B. Nutrition and cognitive health: A life course approach. Front Public Health2023;11:1023907. doi:10.3389/fpubh.2023.1023907
-
American Medical Association. Dietary patterns that could extend life and reduce chronic disease.
-
Gauci S, Young LM, Arnoldy L, Lassemillante AC, Scholey A, Pipingas A. Dietary patterns in midlife: Impact on concurrent neurocognition and risk of age-related cognitive decline. Nutrrev2022;80(5):1129-1159. doi:10.1093/nutrit/nuab047
-
Hosking DE, Elamdugora R, Shelvin N, Anstey KJ. An Australian longitudinal cohort study found that the MIND diet, but not the Mediterranean diet, was associated with the incidence of cognitive impairment over a 12-year period.. Alzheimer's disease Dementia2019;15(4):581-589. doi:10.1016/j.jalz.2018.12.011
-
Morris MC, Tangney CC, Wang Y, et al. The MIND diet slows age-related cognitive decline. Alzheimer's disease Dementia2015;11(9):1015-1022. doi:10.1016/j.jalz.2015.04.011
Thank you for your feedback!
What's your feedback?
|
Sources
2/ https://www.verywellhealth.com/your-midlife-diet-could-keep-your-old-age-brain-sharp-8685040
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Diet in midlife may keep older adults' brains sharp
- Far-right riots continue in UK, nearly 400 arrested in week of violence | Crime News
- US stocks rebound after global markets tumble
- Men's tennis announces 2024 fall schedule
- Kamala Harris has chosen Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her candidate for the US election | BBC News
- Imran Khan's party marks first anniversary of his arrest with massive rally in KP province
- Clarence Thomas Breaks With Supreme Court Over Donald Trump Trial
- 106 times West Amarasi residents' blood donations reach President Jokowi's Satyalancana social service
- Israeli Foreign Minister Calls Erdogan an Anti-Semitic Dictator: 'The Turks Are Your Hostages'
- Meet the 2024 Trib HSSN Preseason Football All-Star Team
- Hong Kong Museum of History unveils new exhibition on national security
- US Supreme Court refuses to stay Trump's conviction in bribe case | US Supreme Court