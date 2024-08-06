Diet in midlife may keep older adults' brains sharp

Key Takeaways Eating a balanced, nutritious diet from a young age may protect cognitive function in later life.

Research is being conducted to explore the link between diet and brain health, but more research is needed to understand the relationship.

It's never too late to improve your eating habits to support lifelong health.

According to preliminary results of a new study presented at the American Academy of Nutrition's annual meeting: Nutrition 2024 At the conference, the participants discussed how eating nutritious food during childhood can help children: Cognitive decline As you get older.

The study analysed data from the UK's National Survey of Health and Development, a long-term health study that has followed more than 3,000 people from the 1946 UK birth cohort for nearly 70 years.

The researchers found that participants who ate a higher quality diet when they were younger were much more likely to have better cognitive ability in their 60s and 70s than those who ate a lower quality diet.

This study is unique compared to other research on this topic in showing how dietary habits in childhood and adulthood affect later cognitive performance. Most studies that have investigated this association have only looked at diet quality in later adulthood. This new study is the first to look at dietary habits and cognitive performance across the lifespan (from age 4 to 70 years).

The benefits of dieting [are] This is a topic we talk about a lot, and this study will add valuable information about how dietary habits directly and indirectly correlate with cognitive health.” Victor Henderson, MDprofessor of epidemiology, population health and neurology at Stanford University, told Verywell.

How diet impacts brain health

Diet affects many aspects of your overall health, from heart health to sleep, mood and weight, and research suggests that a nutritious diet may help prevent cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases like diabetes. dementiaA healthy diet may also help you live longer.

Eating plans low in fat and processed sugar may boost brain health. Common examples of such diets include:

Mediterranean (Plant-based foods and healthy fats)

Nordic (eat locally grown fruits, vegetables and seafood)

dash (Fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein)

MIND (plant-based foods, nuts, fruits, leafy vegetables, whole grains, seafood, poultry)

While the exact relationship between diet and brain health is not fully understood, researchers believe that certain key micronutrients may benefit brain health: Vitamin B, ironand AntioxidantsIt may play a role in protecting cognitive function (e.g. thinking, learning, and memory).

It's never too late to improve your diet

Many adults do not have the opportunity to establish healthy eating habits in their younger years, and the effects of poor dietary habits are often felt in middle age, when chronic diseases often develop, such as: obesity, Heart disease, Diabetesand Sleeping disorder.

However, experts stress that it's never too late to make dietary changes to support and improve your health and reduce symptoms of chronic disease.

“Diet can be an ongoing factor in our health,” abstract presenter Kelly Carra, PhD, a recent graduate of Tufts University's School of Nutrition Science and Policy and now a postdoctoral researcher at the American Cancer Society, told Verywell. “Cognitive health is one of the many positive outcomes of a healthy diet, and it's never too late to get started.”

While many factors contribute to a diagnosis of dementia and cognitive decline, diet is one lifestyle change you can modify that can positively impact your health at any age. By changing what you eat now, you can reduce your chances of developing cognitive impairment in the future.

What are the best foods for brain health?

Research has shown that while the Mediterranean and DASH diets are beneficial for overall health as we age, the MIND diet may be especially beneficial for the aging brain. In one study, 53% of participants on the MIND diet: Alzheimer's disease Compared to people who followed a Mediterranean eating plan,

To get the best results from the MIND diet, eat plenty of the following:

Whole grains (3 or more times a day)

Vegetables (at least one serving per day)

Green leafy vegetables (At least 6 times a week)

Nuts (at least 5 times a week)

Legumes (at least 3 servings per week)

Berries (at least twice a week)

Chicken (at least twice a week)

Fish (at least once a week)

Olive oil As extra fat (if needed)

You could also try incorporating more of these foods into your diet by combining new ingredients with your favorite recipes or by putting these powerhouse foods on your table more often.