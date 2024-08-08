Gujarat viral encephalitis death toll rises to 73





Health workers disinfect a slum area in Ahmedabad to prevent the spread of the Chandipura virus on July 31, 2024. | Photo credit: Reuters

Gujarat is The worst outbreak of the Chandipura virus So far, 73 people have died from viral encephalitis. The state has reported 162 cases of viral encephalitis since the outbreak last month, including 60 cases due to Chandipura virus. The disease has spread to more than 20 districts. [of the total 33 districts] It has also spread to cities like Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Vadodara. Five patients from neighbouring states of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have died in Gujarat, according to details released by Gujarat health authorities on Thursday (August 8, 2024). 11 people are undergoing treatment As of Thursday (August 8, 2024), 11 patients are undergoing treatment while 78 have recovered and been discharged. “It has spread across the state with cases being reported from most districts and municipal cities including Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Vadodara,” a top health official said. Hindu. State health officials have formed emergency response teams to monitor affected areas, but their efforts have not helped contain the disease, with two to three deaths reported each day since the outbreak began last month. The state health department said in a press release on Thursday (8/8/2024) that surveillance has been carried out in 53,323 homes so far. The Health Department has set up a surveillance mechanism to quickly identify cases and refer suspected cases to nearby hospitals and medical colleges that provide 24/7 specialized services and ventilator support. Around 750,000 mud village houses and cowsheds have been sprayed with an insecticide called malathion to combat the disease. Around 1.49 million kuchha (cement-free or brick-free) houses have also been sprayed with liquid insecticide. Schools and playgrounds in the affected areas have also been sprayed with insecticide. Health experts say the sandflies that carry the Chandipura virus live in the cracks of mud houses. Gujarat state first reported cases in villages in the north of the state. Symptoms of Chandipura virus are similar to those of the flu, but if not treated promptly, it can progress rapidly to encephalitis, coma, and death within 24 to 48 hours. People under the age of 15 are most susceptible. Health officials and medical experts said the outbreak is the worst in the state, and indeed the country, in two decades, with the majority of victims being children and young people under the age of 15. “Gujarat had already reported around 24 cases in 2005 with several deaths. This time the spread and severity of the infection is massive,” said a senior doctor at a government hospital. The first case of Chandipura virus was reported in 1965 in the village of Chandipura in Maharashtra, India, and since then it has become known as Chandipura virus. In 2003, a major outbreak occurred in Andhra Pradesh, where 329 children tested positive for the virus and 183 died. This rod-shaped pathogen belongs to the rabies virus family and causes severe encephalitis, inflammation and swelling of the brain, and is spread primarily by sandflies, mosquitoes and ticks.

