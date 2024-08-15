Study finds untreated high blood pressure increases risk of Alzheimer's by 42%

Get inspired by our weekly roundup of tips for living simply and fulfillingly. Subscribe to CNN's Life, But Better newsletter for information and tools to improve your health.





CNN

—



About 46% of the world's 1.28 billion adults High blood pressure They don't know they have it, according to World Health OrganizationHowever, if you continue to live with uncontrolled high blood pressure, Alzheimer's disease For people over 60, this is a big problem, according to a new meta-analysis.

People with untreated high blood pressure had a 36% higher risk of Alzheimer's disease compared to people without high blood pressure, and a 42% higher risk of Alzheimer's disease compared to people with treated high blood pressure. Blood pressure medication According to the analysis, to control high blood pressure,

“This association does not change with age, suggesting that treating high blood pressure significantly reduces the risk of Alzheimer's disease, even in people in their 70s and 80s,” lead author Matthew Lennon, PhD, a researcher at the Centre for Healthy Brain Ageing at the University of New South Wales in Australia, said in an email.

Additionally, people with high blood pressure who were not being treated with medication had a 69 percent higher risk of developing non-Alzheimer's dementia compared with people without high blood pressure, while people with poorly controlled hypertension who were being treated with medication had a 33 percent higher risk, Lennon said.

But if blood pressure is controlled with medication, there is no increased risk of non-Alzheimer's dementia, such as vascular dementia, frontotemporal dementia or dementia with Lewy bodies, he said.

Unfortunately, many people who are diagnosed with high blood pressure do not take their medication regularly or suffer from treatment-resistant hypertension. 1 in 5 adults Their symptoms are under control, according to the WHO.

“The statistics on blood pressure are frightening,” said Dr. Andrew Freeman, director of cardiovascular prevention and health care at National Jewish Health in Denver, who was not involved in the study.

“On average, a diastolic blood pressure (the highest blood pressure reading) above 120 points doubles your risk of cardiovascular disease,” he said. “This is a very strong risk factor that most people don't pay enough attention to or manage properly.”

But if people think that blood pressure only affects the heart, they're missing a big piece, Freeman says.

“When you have coronary artery disease, it affects your entire body,” he says. “It's a vascular disease that can occur anywhere in the body, including the brain and the periphery.”

In fact, if high blood pressure is not controlled, Kidney diseasestroke, Type 2 diabetes and Overall dementia Dr. Richard Isaacson, a preventive neurologist and research director at the Neurodegenerative Disease Institute in Boca Raton, Florida, said heart disease is just as dangerous.

The formation of beta-amyloid clusters and the proliferation of tau protein are thought to be the cause of Alzheimer's, but leaving the underlying causes of chronic disease unchecked can fan the flames of inflammation in the brain, said Isaacson, who was not involved in the study.

“Uncontrolled vascular risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes do not necessarily cause Alzheimer's disease, but they can hasten the onset of Alzheimer's disease and increase your risk,” Isaacson said.

Global perspective on blood pressure and dementia



The meta-analysis published Wednesday Journal of NeurologyThe study analyzed four years of data from more than 31,000 people, with an average age of 72, in 14 countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, Spain, Sweden and the United States.

The study found no significant differences between gender or racial groups with regard to blood pressure control and increased risk of Alzheimer's disease.

“This is a very encouraging result because it suggests that optimal care for one group may be similar for others,” Lennon said. “It is so important that our understanding of chronic disease management in the developing world is published and disseminated, as it is precisely in these regions where our understanding of chronic disease is weakest, yet these are also the regions where the majority of new cases of dementia will occur over the coming decades.”

People with untreated high blood pressure Vascular dementia According to Lennon, the risk of hypertension, the second most common form of dementia after Alzheimer's disease, is higher in people with hypertension than in those without hypertension and 71% higher than in those receiving hypertension treatment, but because of small sample sizes, these results did not reach statistical significance even in studies that fully adjusted for confounding factors.

However, the scientific literature I'm crammed with study Some research suggests that high blood pressure can damage small blood vessels and reduce blood flow to the brain. The new meta-analysis studies may not have followed participants long enough to show a link, Lennon said.

The meta-analysis showed an age-dependent U-shaped association between Alzheimer's disease and high blood pressure, making a one-size-fits-all approach to treating the disease difficult, Isaacson said.

“The challenge in choosing a blood pressure target for optimal prevention of dementia and Alzheimer's disease lies in this U-shaped curve: having blood pressure that is too low can potentially increase risk, and having blood pressure that is too high also increases risk,” he said.

“The general blood pressure goals we recommend are in the low 120s for systolic pressure (the top number) and low 70s for diastolic pressure (the bottom number),” Isaacson says, “but you should check with your doctor to get those numbers tailored to you.”

According to experts, uncontrolled high blood pressure can help prevent an accelerated risk of Alzheimer's disease and other chronic diseases.

Track the numbers: Because blood pressure fluctuates so much throughout the day, experts say it's pointless to just take a baseline reading once. Instead, you should measure your blood pressure multiple times a day over several days to get an accurate idea of ​​your true reading, Freeman says.

According to the American Heart Association, to get an accurate picture of your blood pressure trends, make sure you measure it at the same time each day. Recommended on the website.

Choose a certified blood pressure cuff: The AHA recommends choosing a validated automated cuff-type upper arm monitor, not a wrist or finger monitor, as these are less reliable.

“Choose a validated monitor. If you are unsure, consult your healthcare professional or pharmacist or look for options at: Verificationbp.org” ,” the AHA said.

It's helpful to choose one that comes with a memory card to keep track of the numbers, and if not, get a dedicated journal to record your measurements in.

Do it right: According to the AHA, avoid smoking, drinking caffeinated beverages, and exercising for at least 30 minutes before taking your blood pressure. Go to the bathroom and empty your bladder.

Sit upright and supported (that is, in a firm chair at a desk or table, not on a couch) and sit quietly for a few minutes with your legs uncrossed and flat on the floor, keeping the arm you're testing at heart level and supported on a table or other horizontal surface.

your Periodic pressure in both arms Studies have shown that differences in measurements between both arms could be a warning sign of a future heart attack or stroke.

Take your blood pressure medication daily: Experts say one of the biggest mistakes people make when it comes to properly managing high blood pressure is not taking their medication every day.

“These medications are not like cholesterol medications, which only remain in your body for a day or so,” Isaacson says. “Many of these medications have very short half-lives, so it's absolutely important that you take them as prescribed.”

When it comes to important medications, don't rely on your memory. Instead, use a tracking device, such as a pre-filled pill box marked with the days of the week, so you'll know right away if you miss a dose.

“When I ask patients, 'Are you taking your medication?' they always say, 'Yes,'” Freeman says. “But when I ask them, 'How many times do you think you missed a dose in the last week?' the answer is usually more than zero.”

“High blood pressure doesn't tend to get better or go away unless you make significant lifestyle changes, take medication, or both,” he added.

Consider some lifestyle changes: Experts say diets that focus on lowering sodium intake and increasing intake of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and healthy fats can really help. The Award-Winning DASH DietIt stands for Dietary Approach to Hypertension, and it's an expert-approved way to reduce salt intake by 2,300 milligrams a day, which is the upper daily limit for people aged 14 and over. Updated US Dietary Guidelines.

But AHA Recommendation A diet containing less than 1,500 milligrams of sodium per day.

In fact, studies have shown that cutting 2,300 milligrams (one teaspoon) of salt from your diet every day for a week can lower peak blood pressure as much as common high blood pressure medications. Survey in November 2023.

“We know that when you put potassium and other nutrients into your body from fruits and vegetables, your blood pressure tends to drop pretty dramatically,” Freeman said.

But experts say regular exercise is one of the most effective treatments for high blood pressure ever.

“Of course you should talk to your doctor, but 30 minutes of vigorous exercise a day that doesn't make you breathless is a great way to control your blood pressure,” Freeman says. “Combine that with diet, stress reduction and good quality sleep, and you'll be amazed at how well you can control your blood pressure with very little medication.”