Health
Doctors discuss importance of vaccines as kids return to school
Austin, Texas – August is National Immunization Awareness Month, and the timing is perfect as the new school year began this week for many Central Texas school districts.
However, parents will need to make sure their children's vaccinations are up to date before sending them back to school.
FOX 7 Austin's Rebecca Thomas spoke with Dr. Frank Betansky, a family medicine physician at Baylor Scott & White Health, about the importance of getting vaccinated.
Rebecca: Dr. Betansky, most children are vaccinated by kindergarten, but if not, what vaccines are needed? And what about booster vaccinations for vaccinated students?
Dr. Bettany: Well, actually, there are six vaccines you need to go to school or kindergarten: DTap, which is diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, and MMR, which is measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, polio, chickenpox, and varicella. In terms of booster shots, each of these six vaccines is in a series, which means there are five vaccines in DTap and two in MMR.
Rebecca: Around age 11, children usually need to get another booster shot along with several additional vaccines, including HPV. Why are they so important?
Dr. Bettany: The booster at age 11 contains three vaccines that prevent five diseases, including HPV. 85% of people will become infected with HPV, which can cause everything from finger warts to cervical cancer in women and throat cancer in both sexes.
Rebecca: According to the CDC, the U.S. has seen a surge in measles cases this year. As of August 8, there have been 211 cases so far this year, compared to 59 cases overall last year. Of those, 87% were unvaccinated. How concerned are you about this?
Dr. Bettany: “It's pretty worrying. Measles cases are on the rise in Texas. But the really most important thing to take away from this is that measles is a completely vaccine-preventable disease.”
Rebecca: When it comes to vaccinations, the latest Gallup poll found a sharp decline in adults who think childhood vaccinations are important: Only 26% of Republicans say childhood vaccinations are extremely important, compared with 93% of Democrats. How concerned are you about the seeming politicization of the vaccination topic?
more Health Beat story:
Dr. Bettany: Absolutely. It's completely normal to have questions, big and small, about vaccines. And what you really need is an open and honest conversation with your doctor about what's right for your family and any concerns, big or small.
Rebecca: There's a lot of misinformation out there that links childhood vaccinations to autism. What would you say to people who are concerned about these claims, or who think there are too many vaccines or too close together? What are your thoughts?
Dr. Bettany: The mythical link between autism and vaccines has been completely debunked. That's not really a problem. But what does matter is that 22% of parents either don't vaccinate at all, or space them out and don't follow the normal schedule. And that puts their children at risk for very preventable diseases with very serious complications, and puts parents at risk for sleepless nights.
Rebecca: Finally, with flu and COVID seasons coming up soon, should students get flu and COVID vaccinations?
Dr. Bettany: Yes, that's true. COVID-19 and flu vaccinations are recommended for all school-age children. They're the first line of defense to keep kids in school, keep them learning, and keep us all safe through the year ahead.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.fox7austin.com/news/doctor-speaks-importance-vaccines-children-head-back-school
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Doctors discuss importance of vaccines as kids return to school
- Live updates: Trump speaks in North Carolina; Harris continues to fight for 2024 presidency
- Utah State Men's Tennis Mohammad Alkotop Wins on ITF World Tennis Tour
- Pakistan arrests former intelligence chief seen as ally of jailed PM Imran Khan
- US inflation falls to 2.9% in July
- JD Vance addresses his criticism of Tim Walz’s military record #cnn #news
- How Americans View Harris, Trump, and Biden
- India Independence Day 2024: When and where to watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech live | When's the news
- UK to consider strengthening online safety laws after UK riots, Musk says
- 2023 Outside Taxa Cricket Overland v11.3 2023-TX-08
- The consequences of the fires in Greece
- Michael Cohen fights Donald Trump in the Supreme Court.