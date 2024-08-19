Reduces the pain of routine cervical cancer screening





August 19, 2024 – “Pap test” is a phrase that makes many women cringe. Potentially life-saving cervical cancer tests can be painful, leading one in four women to rarely or never get screened. But the F.D.A. Currently under review At-home screening tests through a rapid program that involves simple vaginal sample collection. Federal agencies could make a decision on at-home testing as early as next year. The New York Times Reported. Later this year, women in the United States will be able to benefit from at-home testing technology, allowing them to collect their own cervical cancer testing samples via swab at a doctor's office or clinic. Similar self-collected tests are already being implemented in other parts of the world. Europe And Australia. In Canada, people can simply fill out an online questionnaire to find out if they are eligible to have a self-testing kit mailed to their home. The key to self-collection and at-home testing is that samples can now be analyzed from the vagina, rather than the much deeper cervix. In a Pap smear, a medical professional inserts a speculum into the vagina to open it up, then inserts a brush, usually seven inches or more long, to collect the sample. The swabs used for self-administered vaginal tests are similar to those used for COVID tests and are inserted about three inches. Currently, women between the ages of 21 and 65 advice Cervical cancer testing should be done every three to five years using one or both of two methods. A Pap test involves taking a sample from your cervix and testing it to detect abnormal cells. Another screening procedure is an HPV test, which can detect infection with the human papillomavirus (HPV). HPV is responsible for almost all cases of cervical cancer, and special tests can detect if you're infected with one of the strains considered high-risk. In May, FDA approved HPV self-sample kits will be available in clinical settings in the United States to allow women to collect a sample from their vagina. The kits are expected to be shipped to medical facilities starting this fall. Times Reported.

Each year in the United States, 11,500 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer, and 4,000 women die from the disease. Cervical cancer is considered highly preventable because it can detect treatable precancerous conditions. However, 23% of women delay screening, according to 2019 data from the National Cancer Institute, up from a 14% delay rate in 2005. Published analyses JAMA Network Open A 2022 study showed that Asian and Hispanic women were more likely to experience testing delays than white women, as well as those who are uninsured, live in rural areas, and identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, queer, other, or unknown (LGBQ+). Federal programs Free or very low-cost breast and cervical cancer screening For women with low incomes and those who have barriers to insurance, such as being uninsured or underinsured.

