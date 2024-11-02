



The final phase of a two-phase polio vaccination campaign has begun in northern Gaza, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Saturday. The second stage is Postponed to October Actions by UN agencies due to heavy Israeli shelling, mass evacuations, and lack of access to the area. Gaza left its record First polio infection in 25 years In August, the incident left a boy paralyzed and the program began to roll out. Nearly a month after Israel began its ground offensive, vaccinations are restarting as 15 United Nations and humanitarian agencies describe the situation in northern Gaza as “apocalyptic.”

The WHO announced that it had agreed to suspend the humanitarian fight to allow vaccinations to resume in Gaza City. The campaign will run for 3 days. Approximately 15,000 children under the age of 10 in northern Gaza towns such as Jabalia, Beit Rahia and Beit Hanoun “remain inaccessible” and unable to participate in the vaccination campaign, undermining its effectiveness. Deaf, authorities said. WHO targeted 119,000 children in the region to receive a second dose of oral polio vaccine. The agency added that achieving this goal is “unlikely at this time due to access restrictions.” The first wave of the vaccination campaign successfully inoculated 559,000 children under the age of 10 in southern, central and northern Gaza in three phases from September 1 to 12, during which Israeli and Palestinian There was a regional “humanitarian moratorium” agreed to by groups. However, the WHO said the areas agreed to in the latest humanitarian suspension had been “significantly reduced” compared to the first wave of vaccinations, and were now limited to Gaza City only. Since the start of Gaza's polio vaccination campaign, medical experts have warned that delays in second doses could jeopardize overall efforts to stop the spread of the contagious and potentially deadly disease. He emphasized that there is a gender. At least 90% of all children need at least two vaccinations to stop transmission. The UN human rights chief said last week that the “darkest moments” of the Gaza war were unfolding in the northern Gaza Strip. Hundreds of people have reportedly been killed since Israeli forces launched ground attacks in Beit Lahia and neighboring Jabalia and Beit Hanun on October 6, allegedly acting against a regrouping of Hamas fighters. It is being At least 100,000 people have been forced to flee from northern Gaza to Gaza City for safety, the WHO said. A joint statement from UN agencies, including the WHO, released on Friday said the situation was “apocalyptic” and that all Palestinians in the region were “at imminent risk of death from disease, starvation and violence.” said. The United Nations estimates that around 100,000 residents remain in dire straits, with severe shortages of food, water and medical supplies. US warned Israel this week Immediately increase humanitarian assistance to Gaza. deadline is approaching Either increase aid or face cuts in U.S. military aid. The US special envoy to the United Nations said on Tuesday that Israel's words “must be matched by actions,” but that “is not happening.” Israel launched an operation to annihilate Hamas after Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7, 2023, resulting in approximately 1,200 deaths and 251 hostages. More than 43,160 people have been killed in Gaza since then, according to the Hamas-controlled region's health ministry.

