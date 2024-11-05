Mosquitoes who can't hear the ears stop sex





Getty Images Scientists believe they have found a strange way to fight mosquitoes such as dengue fever, yellow fever, and Zika fever. The idea is to make male insects deaf, making it difficult for them to mate and reproduce. Mosquitoes perform sexual acts while flying through the air, with males relying on their hearing to chase females based on the attractive sound of their wings. The researchers conducted an experiment to change the genetic pathway by which male mosquitoes use this hearing. As a result, even after spending three days in the same cage, there was no physical contact with the female. Female mosquitoes can help people from giving birth to children, as they can get sick. The research team at the California University Urbine has studied Nettai Shimaka, which spreads viruses to about 400 million a year. They carefully observed insect's aerial mating habits (can last a few seconds to a minute), and find ways to destroy them using genetic sciences. They targeted a protein called TRPVA, which seems to be essential for hearing. In a mutated mosquito, neurons usually involved in sound detection did not respond to the mosquito flight sounds or sounds that could be a mating partner. The mesmerizing noise was deafening. In contrast, the wild (non -mutated) male mixed quickly and over again and fertilized with almost all females in the cage. Researchers at the University of California Santa Barbara Research results were presented to Journal PNASsaid the effect of the gene knockout was “absolute” because mating by deaf males was completely eliminated. Dr. Yelk Albert, the University of Oldenburg in Germany, was a mosquito mating expert, and I asked what he thought of this study. He stated that attacking the sense of sound is a promising means for control of mosquitoes, but needs to be researched and managed. “This study provides the first direct molecular test, suggesting that hearing is not only important for mosquitoes, but also essential. “Without the male's sense of hearing and auditory tracking ability, female mosquitoes may become extinct.” The other method is being considered is to release infertility male in areas where mosquitoes have spread frequently. Mosquitoes can transmit illness, but they occupy the important part of the food chain as a source of nutrition such as fish, birds, bats, and frogs, and some are important pollen mediators.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c207gvrn65do The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos