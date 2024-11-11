Changes in cholesterol levels are associated with dementia risk





November 11, 2024 – Older adults whose cholesterol measurements show large changes from year to year may be at increased risk for cognitive problems as they age, including: dementia. person cholesterol level Early findings to be presented at an international conference this weekend show that people with the greatest changes in their three annual exams have up to a 60% increased risk of being diagnosed with dementia within the next six years, and The risk of functional decline increases by 23%. American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2024 Conference in Chicago. “Regardless of whether they are taking lipid-lowering drugs, older adults with fluctuating cholesterol levels, especially those with large year-to-year fluctuations, may require close monitoring and aggressive preventive interventions. ,” said researcher and postdoctoral researcher Dr. Jen Chou. The Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, said: news release. The analysis of 9,846 people focused on older adults. All study participants were in their 70s, and 55% were women. Almost all of them were white Australian residents, and around 40% were past smokers. More than half were overweight or obese, and about one in four reported a family history of dementia. People who started or stopped cholesterol drugs, such as statins, were excluded from the data because the researchers did not want changes in treatment to affect the results. The study participants' cholesterol levels were checked annually for three years and then followed for an additional six years. During that time, 509 people developed dementia and 1,760 people were diagnosed with cognitive decline, or a decline in mental skills such as thinking, memory and learning. They took tests to assess abilities such as memory, reaction time and word recall to determine whether they were developing cognitive decline or dementia. Changes in total cholesterol and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) are both associated with increased risk of dementia and accelerated cognitive decline, but researchers have hypothesized that changes in high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) may It reported that there was “no strong evidence” linking the change. Cholesterol (HDL-C) or triglycerides.

According to the American Heart Association, about one in four adults in the United States has high levels of LDL, or “bad” cholesterol (130 mg/dL or higher). It is already well known that fluctuations in important health indicators are a sign of underlying health problems, noted Fernando D. Testai, MD, professor of neurology and rehabilitation at the University of Illinois at Chicago. , who was not involved in this study. He pointed to examples where fluctuations in blood pressure and blood sugar levels are linked to heart disease and risk of heart disease. stroke. “However, the impact of these fluctuations on cognition and dementia has only recently become recognized,” Testai said in the paper. video Published by the American Heart Association. “That said, I'm not particularly surprised by the results of this study, but the authors add a really nice piece to the puzzle of how we can prevent it. brain A single measurement of lipid levels may not tell the whole story, and regular medical follow-up and monitoring of lipid profiles may be necessary to reduce variability and ultimately preserve brain function. By demonstrating this, you can prevent a decline in health. ” The findings linking changes in cholesterol to brain health have not yet been peer-reviewed or published in scientific journals, so they are considered preliminary at this time. The lack of diversity among the study participants, who were predominantly white and lived in Australia, was also seen as a limitation of the findings.

