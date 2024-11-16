Loneliness linked to increased risk of dementia, cognitive decline: study





Loneliness is increasingly linked to heart attacks, strokes and other poor health conditions, and new research shows it can also increase the risk of dementia and cognitive impairment. According to a meta-analysis (combining data from multiple studies), natural mental health In October, feeling lonely could increase your risk of dementia from any cause by 31% and increase your risk of general cognitive impairment by 15%. This large-scale study analyzed more than 600,000 people across 21 population cohorts in the United States and several other countries. Loneliness remained a problem even after taking into account other risk factors such as obesity and diabetes. Related: Here's what concerned parents are doing to help their kids make friends. “While there may not yet be a cure for Alzheimer's disease or other types of dementia, there is a cure for loneliness,” said Joel Salinas, chief medical officer and clinical assistant professor of neurology at Isaac Health. told the Washington Post. “It's about supporting people, asking if they need anything and being a listening ear. And that's a privilege we all have.” This finding is not surprising given that New research related to loneliness Feeling unwell. of US Surgeon General declares loneliness will become a health epidemic by 2023 And he said it was as deadly as smoking 12 cigarettes a day. Related: US Surgeon General labels parental stress an 'urgent public health issue' “We know that loneliness is a common emotion that many people experience. It's like hunger or thirst; it's the feeling your body sends when it lacks what it needs to survive.” Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told The Associated Press in a 2023 interview. . “Millions of Americans are suffering in the shadows, and that is not right. That's why I'm issuing this recommendation to end the fight that so many are experiencing. is.” About half of America Adults say they have experienced lonelinessfound in the surgeon's general report. definition of loneliness File – Loneliness is increasingly associated with poor outcomes, especially in older people. (Photo credit: Thomas Warnack/picture Alliance via Getty Images) Loneliness is different from loneliness or isolation, the study authors wrote. “When the quality or quantity of social connections does not meet what is needed or desired, people may feel lonely even when they are with others,” the study says. Research shows that Americans who have become less involved in places of worship, community organizations, and even their own families in recent decades report a steady increase in feelings of loneliness. The number of single-person households has also doubled over the past 60 years. Related: New Senate report says 'heartbreaking' hoarding disorder is on the rise as America ages But the crisis deepened dramatically when the coronavirus spread, forcing schools and workplaces to close and millions of Americans to quarantine in their homes, away from relatives and friends. Technology, especially social media, is rapidly exacerbating the problem of loneliness, with one study finding that people who used social media for more than two hours each day were less likely to use such apps than those who used such apps for longer periods of time. , were found to be more than twice as likely to report being socially isolated. Less than 30 minutes a day. “There really is no substitute for face-to-face interaction,” Murthy said.

