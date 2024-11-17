How to reduce exposure to microplastics





Microplastics exist everywhere. These tiny plastic particles, often smaller than the width of a human hair, are found in the food we eat, the fluids we drink, and throughout the human body, including our lungs, brain, blood, and breast milk.

Although researchers are still figuring out their exact effects on human health, microplastics (and their tiny variants, nanoplastics) pose a dual threat. Not only can the particles themselves be harmful, but so can the chemicals they contain. One recent study linked plastic in blood vessel plaque to the risk of heart attack, stroke, or death from any cause. Other studies have found that exposure to plastic can increase the risk of cancer, Parkinson's disease, and male infertility.

The ubiquity of plastic means it's impossible to avoid it completely. However, there are steps you can take to minimize its presence. “Of course I understand, and everyone understands, that plastic is a very important part of our society. But there are some direct exposures that can be reduced.” says Sheila Satyanarayana, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Washington who studies chemicals in plastics that affect the endocrine system. Plastic debris: Recent studies have linked plastic exposure to increased cancer risk, Parkinson's disease, and male infertility. Photo: Marcelo Pérez del Carpio/Bloomberg Reduce the use of plastic, full stop Some of our exposure to microplastics comes from the environment. For example, particles in the air enter our bodies when we breathe, while plastic in water bodies accumulates in seafood. But other sources are closer to home. Satyanarayana says “the simplest low-hanging fruit” to limit exposure is to reduce the amount of plastic used. Simple steps like switching from bottled water to tap water can make a difference. Research shows that a liter of water bottle contains an average of 240,000 pieces of plastic. Early US research estimated that if the average American drank tap water instead of bottled water, they would consume dramatically less plastic particles. keep plastic out of the kitchen The United Nations' Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution is working on what could become a legally binding treaty on plastics, but the scope, particularly the clause requiring reductions in plastic production, is at the mercy of each country. Opinions remain divided. It's not just bottled water. Food storage containers, cutting boards, and many other kitchen utensils are often made of or contain plastic. Even tea bags may be made of materials that include plastic, says Mark Wisner, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Duke University who studies how plastic breaks down. Fortunately, many of the same kitchen utensils are also available in glass or stainless steel, and you can even use a wooden cutting board instead of a plastic one. Making the switch is especially important because plastics can break down faster when exposed to heat. Gillian Goddard, a New York endocrinologist and contributor to Parentdata, which provides information on pregnancy, parenting, and perimenopause, says, “Never microwave food in plastic. Please stop.” Tempered glass such as Pyrex is suitable for heating food. If you use plastic items, Goddard recommends washing them by hand and throwing them away or reusing them if they get scratched, as the heat and friction of the dishwasher can spread particles to other utensils. I'm doing it. She also advises against reusing single-use plastics, such as bags and takeout containers, to store food. Choose natural fiber clothing Textile products made from synthetic fibers are a frequent and often forgotten source of microplastic exposure, especially when washed and dried. Plastic-free alternatives include natural fibers such as wool, cotton, and linen. If washing synthetics is unavoidable, there are several ways to minimize the negative impact on the environment, such as washing the entire load, using cold water, and letting it air dry as much as possible. keep the air clean Simple steps like switching from bottled water to tap water can make a difference. Research shows that a liter of water bottle contains an average of 240,000 pieces of plastic. Plastic particles often become airborne, such as when they are thrown off by tires. However, in your home, you can install a HEPA air filter to keep the air clean. Filters capture many particles, but the smallest particles can slip through. Satyanarayana also recommends removing shoes inside the house to prevent dust recirculation. incomplete solution Plastic is everywhere, so no amount of individual steps can completely eliminate it from your life. Goddard says it's difficult to even know how much harm existing instructional enhancements will cause. Exposure to plastics is so ubiquitous that it is difficult to find control groups for experiments. But small steps never hurt. Reducing dependence on plastic has a positive impact on the overall environment. “If you can do these simple things without significantly disrupting your life, you're probably doing something useful,” Goddard says. Satyanarayana says reducing exposure to plastic is especially important for people who are already vulnerable to health effects, such as children and pregnant women. But making real progress on the world's plastic problem ultimately requires systemic solutions, and both Goddard and Satyanarayana want governments to step up. The United Nations' Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution is working on what could become a legally binding treaty on plastics, but the scope, particularly the clause requiring reductions in plastic production, is at the mercy of each country. Opinions remain divided. — Bloomberg

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irishexaminer.com/lifestyle/outdoors/arid-41517593.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos