Health
Ozempic helped Lauren lose weight, but it wasn't easy
Lauren Ash started gaining weight as soon as she hit puberty.
The 42-year-old man from Adelaide/Tarundanya said: “Since having my baby, it has ballooned out of control.” ABC Podcast Ladies We Need to Talk.
“It's just always been that way for me.”
Over the years, she tried various diets and exercises, including aerobics and gym memberships, but none of them worked.
Then in 2021, Lauren was considering weight loss surgery when she heard that a friend was taking Ozempic. This drug is used to treat type 2 diabetes, but is often prescribed off-label as a weight loss drug.
Its popularity has increased explosively in recent years, lead to shortage Pharmacists create replicas of medicines.
“I went to see this doctor and he [prescribed] That’s to me,” Lauren says.
However, although she was able to lose weight, the use of drugs was not easy.
Rise of Ozempic
Teagan Taylor, the ABC's health science reporter and voice behind What's That Rash and The Health Report, said Ozempic is not the first weight-loss drug of its type, but “it really works. “It was his first drug,” he says.
Ozempic, and other brand-name versions of it (such as Mounjaro and Trulicity), are part of a class of drugs called GLP-1 receptor agonists.
“They imitate it [action] “This is due to a hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1,” Taylor says.
“When you eat, your blood sugar levels rise…and this hormone is involved in the process of stimulating your body to produce more insulin, which helps lower your blood sugar levels.
“It has the effect of lowering blood sugar levels, so it has the following effects: [type 2] Diabetes.
“As a side effect, people taking it lost weight.”
Michela Sorensen, a Sydney/Gadigal Country-based general practitioner and women's health advocate, says the drug makes people feel full for longer and suppresses appetite.
She says the drug is a “game changer” for people with type 2 diabetes and obesity.
“Obesity is a chronic disease and one of the biggest health problems facing not only Australia but most of the developed world.”
Ozempic was launched in the US in 2017 and became eligible for the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) in Australia in 2020, but only for people with diabetes.
It is prescribed off-label for weight loss purposes. Off-label is when a doctor prescribes a medicine for a purpose other than that approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).
“People recognized me.”
Lauren said Ozempic's weight loss effects have improved her life.
”[I] I went to the gym for a year and lost 2 kg, and in Ozempic I lost 35 kg in 12 months.
“I was able to play with the kids, and getting up and down became easier.”
She says thoughts about food no longer dominate her day.
“My 'food sounds' are gone. You know…'I'm hungry. I need to eat something. You can have a snack now. That toast looks really good.' I think I'd like some chocolate.'
“I wasn't hungry. The taste of food changed. I didn't want to eat anything.”
Losing weight also changed the way people treated her.
“I was just seen as a normal person…I wore normal clothes, and I was a normal person,” Lauren says.
“People recognized me and smiled.”
Dr. Sorenson says Lauren is typical of patients who seek this type of drug.
“People don't [always] care about numbers [on scales]but how does it affect daily life?
“Their core energy level is— [overweight] People, especially as they get older, find themselves really tired and unable to do regular exercise or walk with their children. ”
She also sees women during perimenopause, where physical changes such as weight gain may occur.
“They are experiencing a loss of identity and don't know where they are physically or mentally,” Dr. Sorenson says.
“Helping their bodies return to a comfortable position helped their health. [perimenopause] process. “
Ozempic side effects and risks
Dr. Sorenson explains that GLP-1 receptor agonists can have negative side effects, such as headaches and gastrointestinal problems such as constipation, diarrhea, and nausea.
“In many cases, symptoms improve as people get used to the medication, but not at a consistent rate.”
questions have been raised regarding the risks of pancreatitisand Thyroid cancer and pancreatic cancer.
So far, this research is reassuring, but because they're all rare, we're unlikely to know whether there will be a significant increase in the coming years.
The first two times Lauren received Ozempic shots, she suffered migraines and was “bedridden for two days.”
“I felt a little nauseous afterward, but that was it.”
Lauren had to stop taking Ozempic because she ran out of it, and five months later she started taking it again, but it didn't help.
“It didn't have the same effect. Then I got really sick because I have an autoimmune disease and I had to take steroids.
“I lost 40kg back. It was a real shock.”
Dr. Sorensen says it's not uncommon for a drug to lose its effectiveness when stopped or started.
“Research shows that it probably stops working after three or four tries.”
She says it's also important for people to be aware of how much weight loss is possible when taking the drug.
“Data shows that weight loss is about 15 to 18 percent, and this takes about a year.
“But this also means that for most people so far, if they quit; [taking it] Even if you lose weight, you will quickly gain it back. ”
Therefore, it is a “long-term drug,” she said, adding that it is important to take it in conjunction with dietary and lifestyle changes.
“I'm having a hard time making money.”
Lauren recently started taking Munjaro and lost 20kg.
“I had no side effects at all. No migraines, no nausea… [but] My bank balance has suffered quite a bit. ”
Lauren says she pays about $650 a month for the drug.
“And to be honest, I’m having a hard time paying the bills.”
Dr. Sorensen said costs typically range from $140 to $550 per month, depending on the brand and dosage of the drug a patient takes.
“Right now, it’s just people who can afford it.” [that can take these drugs for weight loss]” says Dr. Sorensen.
“And we know that obesity is closely linked to socio-economic outcomes, so it would be great if obesity were more accessible, but this is something that needs to be tightly regulated. ”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-11-22/how-taking-ozempic-has-changed-life-for-lauren/104526876
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Arrest warrant against Benjamin Netanyahu for alleged war crimes in Gaza | BBC News
- How gut tests can help detect Parkinson's disease early
- Xi Jinping visits Morocco and meets crown prince DW 11/22/2024
- The United States seeks to sell Google, notably Chrome, in a search monopoly case
- Cricket ready to honor Phillip Hughes on 10th anniversary
- Suspected liquor poisoning kills five in Laos
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves Guyana, concluding historic three-country tour
- Inside the Downing Street spin room – POLITICO
- Experts react to Ukraine's attacks on Russia
- New technology captures 'Moodus noise' as 2.3 magnitude earthquake feels area – NBC Connecticut
- Hall Of Games 2-in-1 Combo Air Hockey and Table Tennis Set for $149, shipped from Walmart
- Erdoan highlights busy November in support of Gaza and climate change