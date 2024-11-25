Health
RSV antibody treatment brings new hope to our youngest patients – NBC4 Washington
A new treatment is expected to significantly reduce the severity of the dangerous virus in young children.
Doctors describe an antibody treatment for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) as a game-changer that could change the lives of the 2 million children in the United States who contract the virus each year. Approximately 80,000 children are hospitalized and up to 300 die from RSV each year.
News4 spoke to a doctor and a local mother whose young son became seriously ill with RSV, who explained why many doctors say the treatment, called Bayfortas, is a significant advance.
At Potomac Children's Hospital in Rockville, Maryland, Dr. Joseph Mekaku sees more children infected with RSV than he would like. Symptoms include difficulty breathing, and treatments are limited.
Mechak said he is excited to be able to offer Bayfortas to families.
“This is one of the things I'm most excited about in my career,” he said. “[…] It's been a while. There were some successes and beginnings. [in research]various antibodies and vaccines against RSV were developed in the 80's and 90's, but they didn't really make much progress. ”
Bayfortas has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control. This injection is covered by insurance and recommended for babies under 8 months of age.
This treatment has been shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization by 80%, Mechak said.
Because RSV is a virus, antibiotics are not effective. Bayfortas is not a vaccine, Mekaku explained.
“I'm just giving antibodies against the disease, so the side effects are really minimal,” he said.
How a 'perfectly healthy boy' spent 10 days in the ICU
Local mother Lindsey Carter's son, SJ, became seriously ill with RSV two years ago. He was only 10 months old.
“It was a nightmare,” she said. “A perfectly healthy boy. He was 10 months old. A good, healthy little lump.”
SJ had cold symptoms and a fever. When his symptoms continued to worsen, his parents called their pediatrician.
Mechak, the attending physician, recalled having to call 911 to take the baby to the hospital.
SJ ended up spending 10 days in the pediatric ICU. His mother said if she could go back in time, she would take the antibody treatment if it were available.
“All we were looking at was his oxygen level and hoping it would come back up. I wouldn't wish that on anyone,” Carter said.
Symptoms of RSV to be aware of
If you're worried that your child has RSV, doctors say there are four things to keep in mind and listen to:
- excess mucus
- deep and bad cough
- heavy or abdominal breathing
- hydration
The peak season for RSV is approaching. From December to March.
Currently, SJ is growing steadily. His mother said with a smile that he was “the perfect little 3-year-old.”
News4 sends breaking news by email. Go here to sign up Get breaking news alerts in your inbox.
Mechak works to spread the word about potentially life-saving treatments.
“I really can't overstate that this is a really great addition to our arsenal to prevent serious illness in our children,” he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcwashington.com/news/health/rsv-antibody-treatment-offers-new-hope-for-youngest-patients/3777364/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Storm Butte floods are 'absolutely devastating', the Welsh First Minister has said.
- Monday Musings – Kraken searches for scores
- Could Oklahoma be a model for reducing oil and gas earthquakes?
- Michael Caine divides opinions after sharing a political petition: that doesn't surprise me
- Rho Motions' Key Takeaways from COP29 (Industry Update)
- Jannik Sinner banned from tennis, Novak Djokovic retires, Emma Raducanu's breakthrough on the rankings
- Former British soldier captured by the Russians
- Jack Smith files two criminal charges against Donald Trump
- MIAC announces 2024 football awards
- Are you going home for Thanksgiving? Get vaccinated first, experts say.
- Southern District of New York | U.S. Attorney Damian Williams announces planned resignation from the Southern District of New York
- A 3.2 magnitude earthquake hits the North Shore