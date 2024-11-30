Africa Region | Mpox Appeal – Operational Update #2 (MDRS1003) – Democratic Republic of Congo





attachment crisis description Many countries in Africa have experienced the introduction or surge of mpox (formerly known as monkeypox).

Cases are increasing dramatically in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Burundi, and now Uganda. In addition, previously endemic countries are experiencing re-emergence or spread of the disease. These developments are associated with a growing population risk profile due to poverty, tight access to health services, and near non-existent supply of mpox-related vaccines, prompting organizations such as the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization to led. Declaring this outbreak a public health emergency of continental and international concern. The IFRC joined these organizations in raising alert through a statement and activating internal coordination mechanisms to scale up preparedness and response. As of November 20, 2024, 13,735 confirmed cases have been reported in 21 countries, with 64 deaths in 2024. Burundi, Nigeria and Uganda are the worst-hit countries after the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The new virus strain, called clade 1b, is causing outbreaks in previously unaffected areas of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and is spreading to countries where mpox has not previously been reported. In endemic countries such as Nigeria, the Central African Republic, Cameroon, and Ivory Coast, the epidemic is slowly expanding or is experiencing a resurgence. Meanwhile, the 2022 global pandemic continues and has spread to South Africa. This marks the first time that mpox cases and sustained transmission have been reported simultaneously in endemic and non-endemic countries and in multiple clades (clades 1a, 1b, 2) in different geographic regions.

The virus is endemic in West and Central Africa, but outbreaks have also occurred in countries outside the endemic region since 2022. In countries with a long history of mpox, outbreaks are clearly more widespread than in previous years, but the routes are unclear. Two distinct clades exist: clade 1 and clade 2. Clade 1 is endemic to Central Africa and has historically been associated with more severe disease and higher mortality, and has higher rates of infection compared to clade 2. Clade 1a is present in western and central Africa. Meanwhile, clade 1b was first identified in September 2023 in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, where mpox is not endemic. The new clade 1b has so far led to large numbers of cases among a wide range of populations, including sex workers and children, and is rapidly spreading to East African countries. Growing concerns about zoonotic diseases (viruses that can be transmitted from animals to humans) have documented links to climate change and environmental degradation. The main factors contributing to this problem include rising temperatures, deforestation, land clearing, habitat loss, and pollution. The World Health Organization's One Health initiative is investigating how environmental changes are impacting wildlife and how animal-human contact is becoming more frequent, which is accelerating the spread of zoonotic viruses. It's highlighted. Reducing biodiversity due to ecosystem destruction can further exacerbate the spread of disease. Climate change is one of the factors contributing to this worsening, disrupting people's lives, causing deforestation, and impacting the surrounding ecosystem. Encroachments on ecosystem boundaries (e.g. through hunting, mining, logging, agriculture, etc.) increase the risk of zoonotic disease spillover events such as mpox. Supporting healthy ecosystems and community resilience is essential to reducing the risk of spillover events. Due to the evolving nature of the new infection levels of clade 1a and emerging clade 1b, many unknowns and uncertainties exist for communities affected by mpox outbreaks. High levels of uncertainty regarding emerging infectious diseases can manifest as social anxiety and panic, especially in areas where prejudice against certain groups already exists. As evidence mounts about the current mpox outbreak, a focus on recognizing the unknowns and addressing issues of trust and concerns expressed by people will co-design comprehensive and adaptable responses and actions. will be essential.

