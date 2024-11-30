Heart failure patients are more susceptible to inflammation caused by air pollution





Top Shot – People walk on a road near India Gate in thick smog in New Delhi on February 22. … [+] 2023. (Photo by: Arun SANKAR/AFP) (Photo by: ARUN SANKAR/AFP, Getty Images) AFP (via Getty Images) Toxic air quality affects everyone. However, some people are more vulnerable to the health effects of air pollution than others. One group is people with heart disease. Breathing in tiny air pollutants can damage blood vessels over time, making them narrower and harder. It also places a heavy burden on the heart muscle, which continues to work for long hours to supply oxygen. Recent research has provided further evidence that people with heart disease, and more specifically heart failure, are extremely vulnerable to inflammation caused by air pollution. Researchers found that when heart failure patients are exposed to air pollution, they experience inflammation in two biomarkers: CCL27 (CC motif chemokine ligand 27) and IL-18 (interleukin 18). However, no changes occurred in these biomarkers in people without heart disease. “These biomarkers rose in response to air pollution in people who already had heart disease, but not in patients without heart disease. This may be because heart failure patients are less sensitive to changes in their environment. It shows an inability to adapt,” Principal Benjamin Horne said. study researchers and Intermountain Health research professors said in a press release. “It is important that people with known heart disease, including those diagnosed with heart failure, should be especially careful during periods of poor air quality. This includes exercising indoors; This includes making sure to take prescribed medications and avoiding areas with high traffic or pollution, such as roads and highways, Horn added. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Horn and his team analyzed blood and other biological samples from 44 patients with heart failure and 35 people without heart disease. They drew blood from study participants on days when air pollution levels were low. They defined low air pollution as levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) in the air below 7 micrograms per cubic meter (μg/m3). The researchers also took blood samples from study participants on days when PM2.5 levels rose to 20 μg/m or higher. Levels of air pollution have increased primarily during wildfires that occur in the summer and during colder days when air pollutants tend to become trapped in the lower atmosphere as warm hair brings pollutants closer to the ground. . Researchers took multiple blood samples at different times of the year and studied 115 proteins present in human blood that indicate increased inflammation in the body. “These findings provide information about the mechanisms in which heart failure patients experience inflammation and suggest that healthy individuals have a lower ability to respond to acute inflammation,” Horn further explained in a press release. . The findings were presented at the American Heart Association's 2024 Scientific Sessions International Conference in Chicago on November 16, 2024. Epidemiologists estimate that as of 2020, the global prevalence of heart failure was over 64 million people. “The most common cause of heart failure is ischemic heart disease (42.3% of all cases), followed by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (37.0%), mitral valve disease, and valvular heart disease (4.3%). aortic valvular disease (3.4%), rheumatic heart disease (3.0%), myocarditis (2.6%), and endocarditis (1.4%),” the researchers said. AME Medical Journal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/anuradhavaranasi/2024/11/30/heart-failure-patients-more-prone-to-air-pollution-induced-inflammation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos