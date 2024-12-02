Do you go to the gym to lose weight? Science shows that exercise alone may not be enough. Here's what you need to know | Health





If you're going to the gym thinking it's the ultimate solution; weight lossit may be time to rethink your approach. While exercise is undoubtedly important for overall health, fitnessResearch shows that relying solely on it to lose weight may not be as effective as you think. Recent research on the Hadza tribe challenges common beliefs and provides fresh insights for people trying to lose weight. (Also read: Are you struggling to lose weight? Discover how simple foods like oats and barley can help you lose weight naturally ) Studies have shown that an active lifestyle does not burn significantly more calories than a sedentary lifestyle. (Freepik) Calorie consumption in active and sedentary lifestyles When Hermann Pontzer began studying the metabolism of the Hadza, a modern hunter-gatherer tribe in Tanzania, he discovered that their metabolism calorie consumption to break through the roof. He reasoned that because they were in constant activity throughout the day, such as walking, jogging, lifting and carrying things, they would burn far more calories than sedentary office workers. A study of Hadza people revealed that they burn as many calories as sedentary office workers. (Unsplash) But his 2012 study revealed something unexpected. When Hadza's daily energy expenditure (adjusted for body size) was compared to that of the average American office worker, the results were similar. Even though they are active lifestyleHadza people did not burn significantly more calories than those with desk jobs. What is “total energy consumption limit mode”? “That was unexpected,” said Pontzer, now an evolutionary anthropologist at Duke University and author of the 2021 book “Burn.” metabolism. The results were so surprising that he was led to create a new theory of how calories are expended, known as the “constrained total energy expenditure model.” Exercise alone may not be the most effective strategy for weight loss (Freepik) The theory is that our bodies and brains adjust the amount of calories we burn by slowing down or stopping certain biological functions when we become more active, ultimately increasing total calorie expenditure. This suggests that it is possible to keep it within a narrow range. “We've studied very active people, such as cross-country marathon runners, and sedentary people, and found that they burn about the same amount of calories,'' Pontzer said. did. This insight helps explain why many people don't lose significant weight through exercise alone, even though it improves their health. Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

