New Zealand suspends poultry exports after finding avian influenza at egg farm

New Zealand has suspended all poultry exports after confirming its first case of bird flu on an egg farm in southern Otago.

Food Safety Minister Andrew Hoggard said in Wellington on Monday that exports of poultry products worth around NZ$190 million ($112 million) a year will be suspended until New Zealand can once again prove it is free of bird flu. announced that it would be discontinued.

“For trade reasons, we have to tell many countries that we do not have highly pathogenic avian influenza,” Mr Hoggard told Radio New Zealand. “Obviously we can't say that at this point. Once we're able to say that again, we're going to work to restore that trade.”

Biosecurity New Zealand has imposed strict movement restrictions on commercial egg farms after tests confirmed chickens were infected with avian influenza, but the strain is not causing global concern. said.

Testing of free-range poultry farms on the mainland has identified “the highly pathogenic H7N6 subtype of avian influenza,” Biosecurity New Zealand acting director Stuart Anderson said in a statement. “Although it is not the H5N1 strain, which is prevalent in wildlife around the world, that is causing concern, we are taking this finding seriously.”

Concerns about avian influenza are growing as the H5N1 virus spreads to poultry and dairy farms in the United States. Most human infections of bird flu continue to be from farm workers who come into contact with infected animals, but health officials are monitoring for signs of human transmission.

Mr Anderson said the strain found on the New Zealand farm was “unlikely to be transmitted to mammals”.

There have been no reports of bird illness or death at other poultry farms, and there are no human health or food safety concerns, he said.

Biosecurity New Zealand believes that layer hens foraging outside their sheds may have been exposed to a low pathogenic virus from wild waterfowl that could mutate on contact with chickens.

A 10-kilometre (six-mile) buffer zone has been set up around rural farms, with restrictions in place to prevent the movement of animals, equipment and feed. Hoggard said about 40,000 birds will initially be culled.