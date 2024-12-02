Existing asthma treatment turns out to be a 'game changer' for asthma and COPD attacks





A drug already used to treat severe asthma may help treat exacerbations of asthma and COPD, a British trial has found. The monoclonal antibody benralizamab was found to be more effective than steroids when patients presented to the emergency department or emergency department with acute symptoms and elevated eosinophil counts. Researchers at King's College London said their findings could be “transformative” in a field of medicine that has remained unchanged for 50 years. In this trial, patients with asthma or COPD attacks were treated with benralizumab injections and a placebo tablet, standard care of 30 mg prednisolone per day for 5 days plus a placebo injection, or both benralizumab injections and steroids. randomly assigned to receive group. After 28 days, patients receiving benralizumab were found to have improved cough, wheezing, shortness of breath, and sputum production. After 90 days, the researchers reported that four times fewer people had failed treatment in the benralizumab group compared with prednisolone alone. lancet respiratory medicine. The researchers also found that treatment with benralizumab “takes longer to fail,” meaning fewer visits to GPs and hospitals. The quality of life of asthma and COPD patients also improved, the researchers added. Almost three-quarters (74%) of patients who received standard-of-care prednisolone required further treatment within 90 days, which is in line with the poor performance currently seen with short-term steroid administration when treating eosinophilic exacerbations. The research team concluded that the findings highlight outcomes. Benralizumab injections could be given in a general practitioner's office or emergency department, the researchers added. New items will be released just like last week Joint NICE/BTS/SIGN guidelines for asthma management finally published. Study leader Professor Mona Buffadel, director of the King's Lung Health Centre, said: “Benralizumab is a safe and effective drug that is already used to manage severe asthma.” “We used this drug in a different way, at the point of exacerbation, to show that it is more effective than steroid tablets, the only treatment currently available. She added that a major advance in this research was the discovery that targeted therapies could be effective in treating asthma and COPD attacks. “Rather than giving everyone the same treatment and guessing what kind of treatment they need, it's much better to target the highest-risk patients with very targeted treatments with appropriate levels of inflammation. I found it to be excellent.” Dr Samantha Walker, director of research and innovation at Asthma + Lung UK, said: “The discovery of a potential alternative to administering steroid tablets in the treatment of asthma attacks and COPD exacerbations is a great opportunity for people with lung disease. That's good news for us.” “But the fact that this is the first new treatment for people suffering from asthma and COPD attacks in 50 years is frightening and shows how desperately underfunded lung health research is. ”

