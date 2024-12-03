how to stop coughing

Coughing is a natural reflex that removes unwanted irritants and intruders from the airways. But while coughing may be helpful, it can also be very bothersome, especially if it doesn't stop.

advertisement Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit academic medical center. Advertising on our site helps support our mission. We do not endorse any non-Cleveland Clinic products or services. policy

Fortunately, there are usually a few things you can do to stop the hack. respiratory physician Rose Paccione, Marylandexplains what works when you need to stop coughing.

First, find the cause of your cough.

If your cough I can't stop, so I'm tempted to grab the first bottle of cough syrup I find. But wait a minute. That may not be the right answer.

“A cough is not a disease, but a symptom of another problem,” Dr. Paccione clarifies. “Therefore, the best way to treat a cough is to treat what is causing the cough. Using the wrong treatment can be ineffective and potentially harmful.”

The most common causes of cough are:

cough medicine

Once you know the cause of your cough, you can focus on eliminating it. To get rid of your cough quickly, try the following remedies:

cough drops

Cough suppressants are probably the easiest way to quell an annoying cough, but they only provide temporary relief.

“Cough suppressants containing menthol can help soothe a cough for a few minutes,” Dr. Paccione says. “But some the study This suggests that using too much menthol can make your cough worse. ”

Do not take more than the amount listed on the package. Usually no more than 1 tablet every 2 hours.

ginger

ginger It has anti-inflammatory properties and may relieve coughs caused by colds and allergies.

Ginger tea can soothe throat irritation and relieve mild coughs. Ginger can also be used in cooking. warm soup.

honey

honey Some information suggests that it may be as effective as over-the-counter medications for mild coughs. the study.

“Try a spoonful of honey before bed to calm your cough,” recommends Dr. Paccione. “It can be enjoyed as a soothing drink in addition to tea or hot water.”

That's good advice from early childhood. but Do not give honey to babies under 1 year oldThis is because they may contain bacteria that can cause illness.

humidity and steam

Dry indoor air is irritating, and dry environments often worsen coughs caused by allergies, asthma, and colds.

“a humidifier It helps calm the airways and break up mucus,” explains Dr. Paccione. “Inhaling the steam from a hot shower or boiling water can also be helpful.”

medicine

over the counter cough medicine They can help stop coughs, but you need to know which type to use. Make sure you know what type of cough medicine you're getting by looking at the active ingredients on your medication label.

There are two main types of cough medicine available on pharmacy shelves.

Dextromethorphan (such as Robitussin®). Dextromethorphan can quiet the part of the brain that tells your body to cough. Helps you get some sleep. I wake up coughing.

Dextromethorphan can quiet the part of the brain that tells your body to cough. Helps you get some sleep. I wake up coughing. Guaifenesin (such as Mucinex®). Guaifenesin helps thin mucus and makes coughing more productive. Pro tip: It's important to drink plenty of water when taking this medication. Guaifenesin works best when you are well hydrated.

please don't give cough medicine for children It may not be safe for your child unless your provider gives you the green light.

high sleeping position

If you cough more at night, use a wedge pillow to elevate your head.

“When you lie down, mucus can build up in the back of your throat and cause you to cough,” Dr. Paccione explains. “Being flat can also make acid reflux worse. Elevating your head a bit can help prevent both of these problems.”

water

stay hydrated Helps cure cold quickly.

“When you're sick, drink lots of water to flush out mucus and help your body heal,” advises Dr. Paccione. “Sometimes just drinking water can relieve a ticklish cough.”

control chronic symptoms

If you have asthma or gastroesophageal reflux disease, chronic cough It can be a sign that the condition is not being properly managed.

“Treatments like cough suppressants and honey don't work.” cough due to asthma Or acid reflux,” says Dr. Paccione. “Stop taking your cough medicine and talk to your doctor about why you can't stop coughing.”

How to prevent cough

Almost everyone experiences a cough at some point. However, you can prevent the virus that causes cough by doing the following:

Make sure to eat a healthy diet. Fruits and vegetables contain vitamins and minerals To maintain respiratory health. “A diet high in whole foods and low in processed foods will help you get the nutrients you need to stay healthy,” says Dr. Paccione.

Fruits and vegetables contain vitamins and minerals To maintain respiratory health. “A diet high in whole foods and low in processed foods will help you get the nutrients you need to stay healthy,” says Dr. Paccione. Please sleep. Your immune system needs plenty of rest to function at its best. Most adults need at least 7 hours of sleep quality sleep every night.

Your immune system needs plenty of rest to function at its best. Most adults need at least 7 hours of sleep quality sleep every night. Wash your hands. Clean hands prevent you from getting germs and passing them on to others. Wash your body after using the toilet, before eating or preparing food, and after blowing your nose.

When referring to a provider

A cough is usually a temporary discomfort, but in some cases it can be a sign of an illness that requires medical attention. Contact your health care provider if:

Coughing like a seal

Blood or bloody mucus comes out when you cough

Coughing attacks that interfere with breathing

Cough that lasts for more than 3 weeks

heat 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) or higher for two or more days

Shortness of breath or wheezing

Listen to your body (and cough)

Most coughs are caused by viruses or allergies and resolve on their own. However, if your cough sounds unusual or if you're really bothered, don't hesitate to contact your health care provider. These can help identify the cause and possible treatments to help you breathe easier.