Health
how to stop coughing
Coughing is a natural reflex that removes unwanted irritants and intruders from the airways. But while coughing may be helpful, it can also be very bothersome, especially if it doesn't stop.
advertisement
Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit academic medical center. Advertising on our site helps support our mission. We do not endorse any non-Cleveland Clinic products or services. policy
Fortunately, there are usually a few things you can do to stop the hack. respiratory physician Rose Paccione, Marylandexplains what works when you need to stop coughing.
First, find the cause of your cough.
If your cough I can't stop, so I'm tempted to grab the first bottle of cough syrup I find. But wait a minute. That may not be the right answer.
“A cough is not a disease, but a symptom of another problem,” Dr. Paccione clarifies. “Therefore, the best way to treat a cough is to treat what is causing the cough. Using the wrong treatment can be ineffective and potentially harmful.”
The most common causes of cough are:
- Viral infection. Have you eaten anything recently? cold, influenza, RSV or COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection)?Afterwards, you may not be able to stop coughing. Cough may continue for 2 to 3 weeks after onset. respiratory virusEven if all other symptoms are gone.
- asthma. Cough can be a sign of asthma. “Some people cough asthmawhich results in dry cough If there are no other symptoms wheezing or shortness of breath” says Dr. Paccione.
- allergy. seasonal allergy may cause postnasal dripmay cause coughing. Things present in the environment, such as chemicals, dust, and pets, can also cause allergy-related coughs. “Some people develop a cough after moving to a new home or area,” notes Dr. Paccione. “You could be exposed to allergens that weren't present in your previous location.”
- Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Acid reflux and gastroesophageal reflux disease May cause chronic cough. “Gastroesophageal reflux disease coughs are more likely to occur when lying down because gravity makes it easier for stomach acid to move up the esophagus,” Dr. Paccione says. “It irritates the airways and causes coughing.”
- medicine. Cough is a possible side effect of many medications, such as ACE inhibitors and beta blockers. Some people develop a cough right after starting a new medicine. However, this side effect can also occur after taking the same drug for many years.
cough medicine
Once you know the cause of your cough, you can focus on eliminating it. To get rid of your cough quickly, try the following remedies:
cough drops
Cough suppressants are probably the easiest way to quell an annoying cough, but they only provide temporary relief.
“Cough suppressants containing menthol can help soothe a cough for a few minutes,” Dr. Paccione says. “But some the study This suggests that using too much menthol can make your cough worse. ”
Do not take more than the amount listed on the package. Usually no more than 1 tablet every 2 hours.
ginger
ginger It has anti-inflammatory properties and may relieve coughs caused by colds and allergies.
Ginger tea can soothe throat irritation and relieve mild coughs. Ginger can also be used in cooking. warm soup.
honey
honey Some information suggests that it may be as effective as over-the-counter medications for mild coughs. the study.
“Try a spoonful of honey before bed to calm your cough,” recommends Dr. Paccione. “It can be enjoyed as a soothing drink in addition to tea or hot water.”
That's good advice from early childhood. but Do not give honey to babies under 1 year oldThis is because they may contain bacteria that can cause illness.
humidity and steam
Dry indoor air is irritating, and dry environments often worsen coughs caused by allergies, asthma, and colds.
“a humidifier It helps calm the airways and break up mucus,” explains Dr. Paccione. “Inhaling the steam from a hot shower or boiling water can also be helpful.”
medicine
over the counter cough medicine They can help stop coughs, but you need to know which type to use. Make sure you know what type of cough medicine you're getting by looking at the active ingredients on your medication label.
There are two main types of cough medicine available on pharmacy shelves.
- Dextromethorphan (such as Robitussin®). Dextromethorphan can quiet the part of the brain that tells your body to cough. Helps you get some sleep. I wake up coughing.
- Guaifenesin (such as Mucinex®). Guaifenesin helps thin mucus and makes coughing more productive. Pro tip: It's important to drink plenty of water when taking this medication. Guaifenesin works best when you are well hydrated.
please don't give cough medicine for children It may not be safe for your child unless your provider gives you the green light.
high sleeping position
If you cough more at night, use a wedge pillow to elevate your head.
“When you lie down, mucus can build up in the back of your throat and cause you to cough,” Dr. Paccione explains. “Being flat can also make acid reflux worse. Elevating your head a bit can help prevent both of these problems.”
water
stay hydrated Helps cure cold quickly.
“When you're sick, drink lots of water to flush out mucus and help your body heal,” advises Dr. Paccione. “Sometimes just drinking water can relieve a ticklish cough.”
control chronic symptoms
If you have asthma or gastroesophageal reflux disease, chronic cough It can be a sign that the condition is not being properly managed.
“Treatments like cough suppressants and honey don't work.” cough due to asthma Or acid reflux,” says Dr. Paccione. “Stop taking your cough medicine and talk to your doctor about why you can't stop coughing.”
How to prevent cough
Almost everyone experiences a cough at some point. However, you can prevent the virus that causes cough by doing the following:
- Make sure to eat a healthy diet. Fruits and vegetables contain vitamins and minerals To maintain respiratory health. “A diet high in whole foods and low in processed foods will help you get the nutrients you need to stay healthy,” says Dr. Paccione.
- Please sleep. Your immune system needs plenty of rest to function at its best. Most adults need at least 7 hours of sleep quality sleep every night.
- Wash your hands. Clean hands prevent you from getting germs and passing them on to others. Wash your body after using the toilet, before eating or preparing food, and after blowing your nose.
When referring to a provider
A cough is usually a temporary discomfort, but in some cases it can be a sign of an illness that requires medical attention. Contact your health care provider if:
- Coughing like a seal
- Blood or bloody mucus comes out when you cough
- Coughing attacks that interfere with breathing
- Cough that lasts for more than 3 weeks
- heat 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) or higher for two or more days
- Shortness of breath or wheezing
Listen to your body (and cough)
Most coughs are caused by viruses or allergies and resolve on their own. However, if your cough sounds unusual or if you're really bothered, don't hesitate to contact your health care provider. These can help identify the cause and possible treatments to help you breathe easier.
|
Sources
2/ https://health.clevelandclinic.org/how-to-stop-coughing
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Breakthroughs and advances in the fight against AIDS
- Flyers loan Helge Grans back to AHL
- Imran convicted for Rangers deaths in Islamabad – Pakistan
- Observers unimpressed as Indonesian minister assures MPs of sovereignty – Analysis – Eurasia Review
- Airlines not switching to green jet fuel fast enough, study finds
- Hoax recording voice similar to Jokowi's regarding Ahmad Luthfi
- University of Mississippi – Ole Miss Athletics
- Kirstie Allsopp: I saw Gregg Wallace's sexist comments
- US Government Transfers $1.9 Billion in Bitcoin to Coinbase Prime
- Hear what Kash Patel had to say about the FBI
- 3A, 4A, 5A Football State Championship Information
- By optimizing the management of the ZIS, Jokowi supports BAZNAS RI with his office in IKN