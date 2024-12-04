Avian influenza testing underway at another Otago farm after bird death

A precautionary exclusion notice was placed on a small free range farm in Dunedin today following the death of a number of birds.

The facility is home to around 6,000 birds, Biosecurity NZ Deputy Commissioner Stuart Anderson confirmed.

He said in a statement that testing was ongoing at the farm, but it was not yet known whether the illnesses and deaths were linked to the H7N6 avian influenza virus found at a mainland Otago poultry farm earlier this week.

“As is normal in any biosecurity response, we always investigate sites where disease has been identified. There are approximately 6,000 birds at this facility, several have died and tests are ongoing. is.”

Anderson confirmed that the latest property of interest is not owned by Mainland Poultry, and officials are “investigating whether there is a connection between the first property and this latest property.” said.

“We will continue our rigorous testing in the coming days and weeks and take action as necessary.”

There were no reports of concerns about other sick or dead birds at other poultry farms, he said.

“Contract tracing revealed limited movement between mainland poultry's affected farms and some of the other poultry farms in the area.”

Mr Anderson also reiterated that the risk to human health remains low and there are no concerns for food safety or wildlife.

“The avian influenza virus is killed by cooking, so it is safe to eat fully cooked eggs and poultry products.”

Raw eggs have “always” been considered a high-risk food, Anderson said, especially for people with weakened or weakened immune systems, as they can contain harmful pathogens. It said the official advice remains not to consume or offer raw eggs to anyone who is depressed. Salmonella.

The 10km buffer zone around Mainland Poultry's egg farm will now be known as the Enhanced Surveillance Zone.

Biosecurity NZ said it would increase its presence on the ground in Otago and set up a regional management center today to manage the situation.

Andrew Hoggard said test results were expected for the remaining barns at the affected egg farm today. (Source: Breakfast)

Culling underway at mainland poultry farms

Biosecurity NZ deputy director Stuart Anderson said work began this morning to “humanely kill the chickens” in two sheds on the farm managed by Mainland Poultry.

The culling was being carried out by the company with support from Biosecurity NZ and was expected to take “two to three days”.

He added that it would be done using “the industry standard practice of using containers of CO2 gas, which poultry farms routinely use to euthanize chickens.”

“The carcass, along with any rubbish from the affected sheds, will be transported to a secure landfill in Southland which is equipped to accept this type of waste.

“Carcasses are loaded directly into trucks with leak-proof plastic linings that have been thoroughly tested.

“It is important to point out that landfills have special features to prevent material leaching into the environment, such as impermeable layers and regular monitoring processes.

“Disposal will take place in a deep pit and well away from public access, and the landfill will be closed during this process.”

Earlier today, Minister for Biosecurity and Food Safety Andrew Hoggard said: Key test results It was expected to determine today whether the bird flu has spread to other facilities.

He said a total of six farms had been inspected, but not all were “of great concern”.

New Zealand poultry exports have been suspended until the influenza epidemic is eradicated.