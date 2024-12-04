Sioux Falls Resources If You Suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder

Editor's note: This article discusses mental illness and briefly mentions suicide. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health issue, resources are available by calling 211 or the National Suicide Crisis Hotline at 988.

This time of year is full of joy and bustle, parties and gifts, snow and sledding, cozy winter nights.

But it can also be heavier than that. Fear and stress, sadness and loneliness, it may be a little too quiet until spring.

If you're feeling down during the holidays or the onset of cold weather, you're not alone. Seasonal affective disorder (also known as SAD) and holiday blues are two well-known mood disorders that can have a huge impact on our days.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), 1 in 20 adults in the United States experiences a mental illness each year. In South Dakota, that equates to 30,000 adults seeking mental health care.

However, one in five adults experiences a serious mental illness, accounting for more than 14 million adults in the United States.

If you are already experiencing this condition, or are at risk of developing it, learn how to care for yourself and what support resources exist in your community in the Sioux Falls area. See what mental health experts have to say.

What is Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)?

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a type of depression that occurs during the fall and winter months. Also called winter blue.

Nami says winter brings about chemical changes in the brain, including shorter days, less sunlight, less vitamin D, less serotonin (a natural mood booster), and more melatonin (a hormone your brain produces). He says that SAD is often caused by: Reaction to darkness (such as when sleeping or outdoors in the dark).

SAD can last three to six months, but many people quickly notice signs of improvement in the spring when the daylight hours are longer and it's warmer outside.

SAD is also known to have a greater impact on people who already have a mental illness.

“These are very difficult times for our members,” said Phyllis Arends, treasurer of Empire Mental Health Support.

This nonprofit support group is made up entirely of volunteers who live with mental illness or the loved ones of people with mental illness. They are not professional health care providers. Rather, they approach free services with empathy and understanding. Weekly support groups, educational programs, and awareness of local experts bring confidence to our community in and through the winter blues.

“If you have anxiety, bipolar disorder, mania or depression, all of those things are worse during this time,” Ahrens says. “It could be a really tough battle.”

What does SAD look and feel like?

According to Avera Behavioral Health, people living with SAD experience:

Marked and persistent decrease in mood

Feeling depressed, depressed, sad, or worthless

guilt

Oversleeping

Overeating/changes in appetite

lack of concentration

lack of energy

scary thoughts

“Sometimes you don't want to get out of bed,” Ahrens said. “But when your alarm goes off, tell yourself to wake up, get dressed, find something you want to do, and force yourself to do it. Try to do something fun every day.”

Sarah Van't Hull, ambulatory behavioral health manager at Avera Health, said winter blues are known to affect women, usually between the ages of 18 and 30, four times more often than men.

What about holiday blues? How is it different from SAD?

Holiday blues look and feel similar to winter blues, but they are caused by stress and sadness during the holiday season. This typically begins around Thanksgiving and ends around the beginning of the new year.

Van't Hull said holiday blues can be caused by unrealistic expectations, financial stress, travel, increased social events, or the grief of losing a loved one.

“This may be the first holiday where there's an empty table,” she says. “Practice self-care and set realistic expectations.”

What to do if you're experiencing sadness or holiday blues?

If someone is experiencing sadness or holiday blues, the best solution is “talk therapy,” Ahrens and Van't Hull agree.

Stay in touch with your health care provider who can help you tweak your medication if necessary. See an outpatient therapist or counseloror increase your appointments with your existing therapist or counselor.

Allens also suggests that: visit with others People experiencing SAD by participating support groupat EMHS or elsewhere. This is an opportunity to share your feelings freely with people who understand and are likely going through the same things. Especially if you live with a serious mental illness year-round.

Van't Hul suggests purchasing a “SAD light” and installing it in your home. phototherapy This mimics natural sunlight and tricks your brain into thinking it's warmer outside.

she also recommends exerciseWrite down your thoughts often, especially in the fresh air of the outdoors; gratitude diary.

“Instead of stressing about what you don't have, focus on what you do have.” do “Have something that you're grateful for every day and write it down,” she said.

What community resources are available to help me?

Tracey Quint, Marketing Coordinator Helpline centershares many local resources available to those experiencing SAD or holiday blues.

If you need emotional support, call 211 or Complete your online search Depending on your support needs.

Check out our extensive list of private counseling opportunities in the Sioux Falls area. Search here.

Please call 988 If you are experiencing mental health-related distress, suicidal thoughts, or substance abuse and are in need of more immediate emotional support, as well as resource suggestions and treatment options (National Suicide and Crisis Hotline, 24 hours a day) Available 365 days a year).

Southeast Behavioral Healthcare is a private, nonprofit agency that promotes mental health in the community. Their resources include counseling for children and adults, 24/7 resources, and therapeutic groups. Click here for more information.

empire mental health support offers several support groups each week and encourages everyone to join and build friendships. These include:

A care group for people living with symptoms of mental illness, Fridays 2-3 p.m., 737 W. 10 th Cent, cent. 103

Fridays 2-3 p.m., 737 W. 10 Cent, cent. 103 family support group, Sunday, 6:30pm-8pm, 737 W. 10 th Cent, cent. 103

Sunday, 6:30pm-8pm, 737 W. 10 Cent, cent. 103 peer support group, Monday, 2:30pm-4pm, First Presbyterian Church, 2300 W. West Ave.

Monday, 2:30pm-4pm, First Presbyterian Church, 2300 W. West Ave. arts & crafts, Fridays 1-2 p.m., 737 W. 10th Cent, cent. 103, before Friday care group

“Take it one day at a time,” Ahrens says. “Be kind to yourself and don't beat yourself up because you don't feel the same way.” think You must be feeling it. Longer days are coming, but this too shall pass. ”