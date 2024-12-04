Wellness Weekly: Why sleep is essential to a healthy lifestyle. Free 1:1 sleep coaching available





The holiday season is upon us, and with endless gatherings, to-do lists, and the countdown to the end of the year, sleep can often be sacrificed. Taking control of your sleep over the coming months is essential for your physical and mental health. Free, confidential one-on-one coaching It can be used to improve sleep hygiene. enough sleep Dissolve the belief that you can function effectively with minimal sleep. The amount of eye closure you have is a direct reflection of how your body reacts to everything else. Lack of sleep can affect everything from increased weight and heart disease risk to mental health and concentration. Try to get 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night to allow your body to cycle long enough to relax, reset, and recover. cognitive function Have you noticed that you feel foggy or have trouble remembering basic details? Lack of sleep could be to blame. Sleep is critical to cognitive function, affecting your ability to think clearly, make decisions, and process information. Even when you're resting, your brain is working hard. Good sleep is essential for functioning in daily life, including staying alert, developing problem-solving skills, and developing emotional and social intelligence. Conversely, lack of sleep can lead to irritability, mood swings, and decreased motivation. physical health Sleep is just as important for physical health as it is for mental health. Quality sleep leads to hormonal regulation, which directly impacts appetite, immune function, and performance. Not getting enough sleep can lead to weight gain, slowed metabolism, illness, and burnout, even if you lack the stamina and energy to work out or do even the simplest tasks like emptying the dishwasher. , you become more likely to become lethargic. chronic disease The development of chronic health conditions is often associated with a lack of healthy living, such as proper diet and exercise. Don't ignore sleep. Lack of sleep increases your risk of developing high blood pressure, diabetes, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, depression, and anxiety. The whole body nourished by sleep becomes stronger and risks are reduced. The perfect recipe is as simple as good sleep equals good health. Through all stages of a proper sleep cycle, your body prepares to wake up refreshed and with optimal brain and body function. Although you may have the occasional sleepless night, keep in mind how important quality sleep really is. Don't close your eyes, make it a priority!

