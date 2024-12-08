More than 400 chemicals in plastic products linked to breast cancer: Study | Health

Connect with us

December 8, 2024 04:01 PM (IST)

Exposure to these chemicals in everyday products may increase breast cancer risk in young women, according to new research.

More than 400 chemicals are involved breast cancer It's used in everyday plastic products and may be contributing to rising cancer rates among young women, a new study has found. Many toxic chemicals such as PFAS, phthalates, parabens, and aromatic amines are added to food packaging, personal care products, and single-use plastics, making exposure commonplace. Also read | Breast cancer: 4 early signs that women in their 20s, 30s, and 40s shouldn't ignore

The study authors note that women are twice as likely as men to be diagnosed with cancer before age 50.
but, Research resultsThe paper, published by the American Chemical Society, highlights the “widespread and frustrating” underregulation of plastics, and the researchers say it also strongly suggests regulatory solutions. Plastics are notoriously toxic substances that can contain more than 16,000 chemicals, many of which are known to be harmful to human health and the environment, and many other chemicals. The drug has no official toxicological profile.

Research results

This study follows the recent Silent Spring study, which identified more than 900 chemicals associated with breast cancer that are used commercially. The team matched that group against a database of plastic chemicals and found 414 matches.

The authors of the study found that women are twice as likely as men to be diagnosed with cancer before age 50, with breast cancer being the main cause of the high rates, and that exposure to plastic chemicals is likely He points out that this is an important piece of the puzzle.

Learn more

The identified chemicals either cause breast tumors in animal studies, affect hormone synthesis, are genotoxic, or exhibit some combination of each pathway to breast cancer. Despite the known risks, plastics generally remain a largely unregulated substance, largely due to the lobbying power of the petrochemical and plastics industries.

On an individual level, women can take steps to protect themselves, researchers say. Eating is the main route of exposure, so avoiding plastic in kitchen utensils and food packaging can significantly reduce exposure.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

