Can drinking milk make you sick?

Federal and state officials say pasteurized milk available in grocery stores is safe against bird flu, but Be careful with raw milk it's not.

So how do you know what you're drinking is safe?

H5N1 avian influenza virus is First identified in the U.S. milk supply earlier this year But the virus the researchers found was dead, killed by the rapid heat of pasteurization.

That's when authorities began warning people to avoid raw milk, which some tout as “healthy.”

on friday, Authorities have decided to step up milk testing on farms.to prevent the general public from ingesting the virus and to more quickly identify the spread of the virus among farms.

No doubt some people Unpasteurized milk contains H5N1 virus. Last week, California public health officials announced that: Voluntary recall by Raw Farm LLC After the virus was detected in raw milk and cream at the company's bottling and storage area.

Although no one has yet contracted bird flu from eating their morning cereal or latte, there is strong evidence that the virus can be transmitted through raw milk.

Still, Law Farm CEO and founder Mark McAfee questions why California officials are asking the product to be removed from shelves, calling it an overreaction when no one has yet become ill. said.

“That's because this is the latest convenient platform to attack legal raw milk in California!” he wrote in an email to USA TODAY. “What are we going to protect consumers from?”

There are several things to consider when deciding which milk to buy and drink.

What is raw milk?

Raw milk is not pasteurized, a process developed more than a century ago to kill viruses, bacteria and other pathogens. Cheese made from raw milk may also contain pathogens that are harmful to people's health. US Department of Agriculture.

raw milk is legal Retail sales within CaliforniaThe company, the country's largest dairy producer, has more than 500 herds infected with bird flu. Some states have completely banned the sale of raw milk.

Since 1987, federal ban Percentage of sales that cross state lines.

Is raw milk good for you?

raw milk supporter It contains more enzymes, probiotics (or “good bacteria”), protein and vitamins than pasteurized milk. It is also said to help prevent chronic health problems such as: asthma and allergiessimilarly Ear and respiratory infections and feverquote the study European children living on a farm.

There is little scientific evidence John Lucey, a food science professor and director of the Dairy Research Center at the University of Wisconsin, said these claims are supported.

“The short answer is no. There is no proven benefit,” he told USA TODAY.

“You are being fooled by these claims,” he said. “This is snake oil.”

What raw milk do He says it contains a lot of bacteria, viruses and other pathogens that can make people sick.

Before pasteurization, it was common for people to get sick or die from diseases such as tuberculosis from drinking raw milk, and raw milk still contains more bacteria than pasteurized milk. It's much more likely. Salmonella, E. coli, Listeria monocytogenes.

Lucy, who grew up on a dairy farm, said: “We don't have time for farmers who knowingly want to put others at risk for the products they produce on their farms.”

Who can get sick from raw milk?

Pathogens in raw milk can cause diarrhea, abdominal pain, vomiting, and fever. While these may not be serious for some people, they can lead to serious and even life-threatening illnesses for people with weakened immune systems, such as infants, young children, the elderly, and pregnant women. Mr. Lucy said that there is a sex. Analyzing the risks and benefits of raw milk consumption.

In 2023 and 2024, More than 100 people infected with salmonella It concerns raw milk from Raw Farms, the same company currently at the center of the raw milk recall due to avian influenza. At least seven people were hospitalized, and 40% of those infected were children. The findings were first revealed in court records released over the summer. USA TODAY reported.

On July 11th blog postLaw Firm called the investigation the result of a “corrupt and biased agenda” including the Food and Drug Administration and the media. “This is just the latest in a long history of dirty tricks,” the post said. “When you see alarming and questionable headlines, please make it clear that we are in a war zone with a corrupt system that hates raw milk.”

Previously, the company's products had been linked to several outbreaks of E. coli, salmonella, and campylobacter. University of Wisconsin Dairy Research Center.

How do pathogens infect raw milk?

Bacteria and viruses that can make people sick are found all over the farm.

Megan Davis, Ph.D., associate professor of environmental health and engineering at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said bacteria such as E. coli are present in feces and soil, so cows can lie down and get contaminants on their udders. He said that there is a sex. .

The milking process usually has standards for wiping the udder and equipment before starting milking. However, some bacteria may remain and contaminate the milk. Although pasteurization kills these pathogens, they may remain in raw milk.

Study finds most traces of avian influenza virus Davis, a former dairy veterinarian, said the virus was detected in cows around the mammary glands and in the milk itself.

Dr. K. Fred Gingrich II, executive director of the American College of Bovine Practitioners, an organization representing veterinarians who treat cows, said milk samples tested positive for avian influenza long before cows showed symptoms. There will be a reaction.

when Bird flu was first detected in cattle in Texas earlier this year., the cat in the barn was dead Davis said people are getting infected from drinking raw milk on dairy farms. Studies have shown that ferrets and mice can also become seriously ill or die from contaminated milk.

Human cases of avian influenza occur primarily among dairy and poultry workers. At the dairy factory, Officials believe workers have been infected It occurs when there is close contact with an infected animal. This includes when people are working near udders or raw milk, where the most traces of the virus are found. You can become infected if you touch contaminated equipment or splash milk and touch your face.

So far, the infections among dairy workers have been relatively mild, such as red eyes. So far, no one has spread the infection to others.

But viruses mutate all the time, and authorities are concerned that changes in bird flu could make it more contagious or cause more severe symptoms.

in research In a paper published last week, researchers showed that just one mutation in the H5N1 virus could make it easier to spread between humans. Influenza viruses like H5N1 mutate constantly, so whether a mutation occurs is a matter of time and luck, officials said.

What does pasteurization do?

Pasteurization is a century-old method that uses heat, time, and pressure to kill pathogens. Before pasteurized milk became popular, 1 in 4 people get food poisoning According to the FDA, this was related to dairy products.

In the case of bird flu, pasteurization destroys the virus. So, although traces of the virus' genetic material can still be found, the virus' machinery cannot replicate and the virus becomes harmless, Lucy said.

How can I obtain probiotics, i.e. “less processed” products?

Just because raw milk contains high levels of bacteria doesn't mean those bacteria are beneficial or “probiotics,” Davis said. Probiotics must be non-pathogenic, but raw milk can contain bacteria that can make people sick. The FDA said in its warning:.

By comparison, pasteurized products such as yogurt and kefir contain probiotics from the fermentation process. Measurable health benefits, such as strengthening the immune systemsaid Davis.

In terms of taste, we recommend purchasing pasteurized whole milk or cream for those seeking a “less processed” milk experience.

Trump administration on raw milk

Recently, raw milk has been in the spotlight due to the avian influenza. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. A strong promoter. President-elect Donald Trump nominated Kennedy to head the Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees most of the government's health-related agencies.

President Kennedy's support for raw milk is boosting demand, McAfee said in a Nov. 30 interview with USA TODAY, noting that the recall would limit an already tight supply of raw dairy products.

“Right now, because of what's going on with RFK and the concept of food as medicine, the market is in turmoil,” he said.

Kennedy, people living in californiais a long-time customer of Raw Farm, McAfee added.

McAfee said Kennedy's transition team contacted him about applying for a position as an advisor on raw milk standards and policy at the FDA.

A spokesperson for President Trump's transition team said in an email that McAfee has not been in contact with anyone at the incoming HHS or the Presidential Personnel Office, which is tasked with hiring political appointees.

As avian influenza continues to spread on U.S. dairy farms, Lucy of the Dairy Research Center says people shouldn't take the risk just because avian influenza is causing only mild infections in the U.S. so far. I hope that. killed half the people Infected.

“I pray to God that no one gets hurt,” he said. “But I'm not burying my head in the sand.”