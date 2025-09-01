newYou can listen to Fox's news articles!

Americans have rethinked the role that ultra-processed foods (UPFS) play in their diet, particularly the role they aim to lose pounds.

A recent study found it Overweight adult As previously reported by Fox News Digital, a study published in Nature Medicine found that people who cut UPF from their daily diet lost twice as much weight as those who didn't. This study lasted for two months.

UPF goes through multiple industrial processes. It usually contains additives such as preservatives and fragrances.

They're not just candy bars either. Fortified Food For example, using nutrients and vitamins is also considered UPF.

For those looking for slim downs or looking for a healthy lifestyle overall, let's take a clear look at the broad UPFS in everyday diets and how to make the smartest meal choices. Fox News Digital consulted Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, Yale Medicine, GoodRx and other medical sources.

breakfast

The most obvious breakfast UPF includes sweet cereals and toaster pastries.

Breakfast sandwich – frozen and frozen purchased from fast food chains – are also super processed.

The popular healthy food, flavored oatmeal, is another UPF. If you're willing to prepare the night before, you can replace this Overnight oats.

The bread you toast may also be considered UPF.

Check the ingredients in corn syrup, preservatives and other additives. Mass production Cinnamon raisin bread, For example, they fall into the ultra-processed category.

lunch

lunch It is frozen, packaged, or has a long shelf life. Probably UPF.

This includes frozen meals. This is also something that is relatively low in calories or sold to help you lose weight.

“The simplest and most practical approach is to look for materials that are not normally used in home kitchens.”

Dr. Darius Mozafarian, cardiologist and director at Tufts University in Boston, said finding UPFS can be difficult.

“The simplest and most practical approach is to look for materials that are not normally used in home kitchens,” he said.

Even packaged sandwiches from grocery stores can be made from ultra-processed materials.

Most cold cuts – even turkey-like diet staples – are UPF. Cheese is not usually the case, but fine cheese with flavorings, American cheese and cheese sauce is thought to be super treated.

Mozaffarian recommended consuming UPF and eating more minimal processed foods.

“It'll go a long way towards healthier eating,” he said.

dinner

If you are making pasta For dinner, Check the sauce jar you purchased in the store. If it contains flavor enhancers like high fructose corn syrup or yeast extract, it will probably be super treated.

The boxed dinner kit is another perpetrator. You may be using real meat in your diet, but cooking with taco seasonings filled with adder will introduce you to the UPF ingredients.

Your go-to burgers and hot dog breads are also probably UPFS, along with meats like frozen meatballs, chicken nuggets, hot dogs and most sausages.

snack

You may naturally reach for some ultra-processed alternatives during your meal.

Rice cake is available at Healthy foods It is a grocery store section, but is considered an UPF because it requires an industrial process to create puffed rice.

Buttery microwave popcorn can also fall into this category along with pretzels.

Granola bars are almost all UPFS, along with protein bars, vegetable chips and flavored yogurt cups.

Connecticut-based nutritionist Carrie Lupoli has confirmed that the above foods are generally UPF.

“The key is to become an informed consumer and choose useful options made from real food, without all extras that can cause harm. Our health.” Rupoli told Fox News Digital.

Choose wisely

Dr. Omer Awan, a doctor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, said most UPFs are high in saturated fat, sugar and salt.

However, he noted that healthy things like protein bars and instant oatmeal aren't always bad for weight loss.

“If you can't give up on a particular UPF, stick to a better UPF.”

“These particular foods have nutritional value in that they have protein and fiber,” he said.

Eating protein and fiber is the key Weight loss. So if you can't give up on a particular UPF, you'll stick to a better UPFS, Awan said.

“if [eating] These foods can help someone avoid fast food and late-night snacks. And they will be very helpful in promoting weight loss,” he said.

Awan said consumers need to exercise care.

“Diets with high UPFS lead to overeating and weight gain, but eating these foods doesn't necessarily cause harm.”