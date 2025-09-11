A single psychedelic dose reduces symptoms of systemic anxiety disorder





Healthday News – Single doses of LSD drug formulations provide significant relief for patients with moderate to severe systemic anxiety disorder (GAD), according to a study published online on September 4th. American Medical Association Journal. Reid Robison, MD, and colleagues from Cedar Clinical Study in Draper, Utah, conducted the 2B trial in 198 adults (ages 18-74). Main GAD Diagnosis (moderate to severe symptoms) was randomly assigned to receive a single (free-based equivalent) therapeutic dose containing 25 μg (39), 50 μg (40), 100 μg (40), or 200 μg (40) of MM120 or placebo (39). The researchers found significant dose-response relationships due to changes in the Hamilton Anxiety Scale (HAM-A) score at week 4 with a dose of 100 μg and 200 μg and placebo (Least-squares Mean Difference, 100 μg MM120 and -5.0 points for MM120 with -6.0 points). However, the 25- and 50-μg dose groups did not reach a significant difference between placebo and placebo (least-squares mean difference, −1.8 points at 25-μg mm120 and 50-μg mm120). Adverse events were consistent with previous findings that most commonly contain visually perceptual changes (illusion, pseudoholusation, visual hallucinations). Nausea occurred in 7.7, 27.5, 40.0, 60.0, and 7.7%, respectively, while headache occurred in 12.8, 22.5, 35.0, 27.5, and 23.1%, respectively. “I think psychedelics are viable treatments for the future,” said Dr. Nehar Vadhan, co-director of the Center for Psychedelic Research and Treatment at Northwell Health in New York, in a statement. “I don't think things usually do strengthen such a strong effect over time or maintain such a strong effect, like many major advances we've had in psychiatry and psychology before. And I think it's another tool in the arsenal, especially for people who have not responded to traditional treatments such as antidepressants, psychotherapy or combinations of them,” he said. Several authors revealed their relationship with pharmaceutical companies, including MindMedicine, which funded the research. Summary/Full text (subscription or payment may be required) Editorial (Subscription or payment may be required)

