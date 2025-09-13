Health
Australia has approved the world's first vaccine to save koalas from chlamydia
Melbourne, Australia – The regulator approved a The world's first vaccine To protect koalas from chlamydia infections, they are causing infertility and death of iconic native species listed as at risk in parts of Australia.
The single-dose vaccine was developed by Sunshine Coast University in Queensland after more than a decade of research led by microbiology professor Peter Timmes.
This study showed that vaccines reduce the likelihood of developing chlamydia symptoms during breeding age and reduce disease mortality in wild populations by at least 65%.
Recent approvals by Australian veterinary regulators mean that vaccines can be used in wildlife hospitals, veterinary clinics and in the field to protect the nation's most at-risk koalas, TIMMS said Wednesday.
“We knew that a single dose vaccine, without the need for a booster, was the answer to reduce the rapid and catastrophic spread of the disease. This accounts for half of koala deaths in all wild populations in Australia,” Timms said in a statement.
“Some individual colonies approach local extinctions every day, particularly in southeast Queensland and New South Wales, where infection rates within the population are around 50%, and in some cases can reach 70%,” TIMMS added.
Deborah Tabert, chairman of the Koala Foundation of Conservation Charities Australia, said the resources spent on koala vaccination should be redirected to save koala habitats.
“Can anyone be paranoid enough to think they can vaccinate 100,000 animals because there's a risk of sounding flippant? That's just ridiculous,” Tabert said Friday.
The basis of Tabart estimates that there are less than 100,000 koalas in the wild. Last year, the government-supported national koala surveillance programme estimated to have ranged between 224,000 and 524,000 koalas.
“We accept that chlamydia is a koala problem, but we want people to understand that it is a disease because it has no habitat,” Tabert said.
Queensland Conservation Council, an umbrella organisation of more than 50 environmental groups across the state, welcomed the vaccine. However, Council Director Dave Copeman repeated Tabert's focus, focusing on preserving koala habitat.
“That's really good news. Chlamydia is one of the important stresses that has put pressure on the koala population,” Coopman said.
“Koalas were at risk before chlamydia began to develop. Even if they have full control of chlamydia, they will continue to be at risk, even if they continue to destroy their habitat,” he added.
Koala is Listed as an endangered species Habitat losses are caused in the states of Queensland, New South Wales and Australian capital. Wildfires The expansion of cities as a major threat. Chlamydia can cause urinary tract infections, infertility, blindness and death.
Antibiotic treatment could lead to starvation of the ability of infected koalas to digest eucalyptus leaves (its sole food source), the university said in a statement.
This research is supported by the federal governments, New South Wales and Queensland.
Federal Environment Minister Murray Watt said his government helped develop the vaccine through $76 million ($50 million) saving the Koalus Fund.
“We know that Koalus needs help to combat diseases like chlamydia. It is a widespread threat that affects reproductive health and causes infertility,” Watt said in a statement.
Koalas are iconic Australian marsupials Wombat and Kangaroo. They eat and sleep on eucalyptus trees most of their time. On their feet there are two opposing thumbs to help them grab the trunk of the tree and climb.
The population of wild koala in Australia has been declining sharply over the past 20 years.
A 2020 assessment from the New South Wales government shows that koalas could be extinct by 2050 in the face of complex threats from disease, habitat loss, climate change and road crashes.
|
