Evidence of herd immunity 17 years after HPV vaccination





With a new research Jama Pediatricspopulation-level efficacy and herd immunity were robust 17 years after the introduction of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine. the study It was led by researchers at the Albert Einstein School of Medicine and included data from six studies conducted in Cincinnati between 2006 (the year before HPV vaccines became available) and 2023 with 2,335 adolescents and young adult women. Participants were 13-26 years of enrollment age, with an average age of 18.9 years, 65.4% were black, and 24.9% were white. Overall, 79% reported two or more male sexual partners, with half (51%) reporting at least one sexually transmitted disease. Multiple partners and sexually transmitted infections are risk factors for HPV, a virus that can cause cervical cancer and genital wart luxuries. Participants were considered vaccinated if they received at least one dose of either a binary, 4-valent, or 9-valence HPV vaccine. All vaccines provided protection against HPV types 16 and 18 (responsible for over 70% of cervical cancer). The 4 Valent and 9-Vaent vaccines also protect against types 6 and 11, which cause about 90% of reproductive warts. Between 2006 and 2023, vaccination rates reached 82%, with researchers finding a significant drop in infectious diseases covered with binary vaccines (98.4%), four-valence (94.2%) and nine-value vaccines (75.7%). The reduction in infection rates was primarily due to vaccine introductions, not due to changes in sexual behavior or other factors. “Analyses of the data show that these reductions in infection rates are primarily due to vaccine introductions, not due to changes in sexual behavior or other factors,” said MS Aislinn Desieghardt. press release. Unvaccinated women saw a significant drop in HPV types 16 and 18 Among the unvaccinated women included in this study, HPV 16 and 18 infections decreased by 71.6%, while HPV type infections covered by four-value vaccines decreased by 75.8%. The authors stated that strong evidence of immunity in this group was due to vaccine intake in both American girls and boys. “HPV vaccines work very well in real life environments, even among women at high risk for HPV and those who may not receive all vaccine doses.” “We saw clear evidence of immunity in the group. That is, when enough people are vaccinated, the vaccine indirectly protects non-vaccinated people by reducing overall virus transmission.” in Explanation In this study, the authors said the study demonstrated the important effects of HPV vaccination on the US population. Over the past 17 years, the HPV vaccine has been administered to more than 59 million women. More than 80% of sexually active Americans gained HPV in their lifetime prior to HPV vaccination. The success seen in the US now should be a model for other countries, the authors said.

