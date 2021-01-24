Netherlands begins no-fly zone, curfew since World War II, world news





The Netherlands launched the first national curfew since World War II on Saturday. In addition, the country has banned flights from South Africa and the United Kingdom, where new variants of the coronavirus have emerged. This represents the country’s toughest pandemic decision to date. The country’s prime minister, Mark Rutte, said the curfew was primarily intended to include more infectious variants of the virus. On Saturday, the country voted in favor of a curfew from 9 pm to 4:30 am. The no-fly zone began on Saturday, banning flights from most countries. “This is a very difficult step, but we are at a crossroads,” Rutte said at a television press conference. “British variants leave us no alternative.” Read again: Dutch government resigns after benefits scandal As part of the curfew, only people in an emergency can leave in time. Exceptions to the curfew include first aid, cross-cutting essential workers, and walking pets in a leash. Violators will be fined $ 115. In addition, the government said that all international travelers arriving by plane or boat must submit evidence of two negative coronavirus rapid tests to be performed shortly before departure. Read again: “Spray” experiment at Holland’s largest football stadium could bring back crowds Previously, the country required a negative test to be done within 72 hours of travel. Schools and unnecessary stores have remained closed since mid-December. Previously, bars and restaurants across the country were closed. All such facilities will remain closed until at least February 9.

