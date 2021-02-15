Indiana COVID Update: IN reports 817 new COVID-19 cases, 19 coronavirus deaths





Indianapolis-Indiana Public Health Authorities announced 817 new COVID-19 cases and 19 additional deaths on Monday. Overall, 11,765 Indiana residents have died of COVID-19, and 649,652 have been infected with COVID-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic. Health officials say the state’s most recently recorded 7-day positive COVID-19 test rate is 5.3%. Health officials say more than 7.5 million tests have been performed. Federal trial expected to resume in Indiana Judges say the federal jury trial, which was suspended last fall, is expected to resume in April in all departments of southern Indiana, amid a surge in coronavirus cases. Judge Jane E. Magnus Stinson expects jury trials to resume on April 5 in all divisions of the Southern District Court of the United States with courts in Indianapolis, Teleauto, Evansville, and New Albany on Friday. Announced that it is doing. The secretariat will also be open to the public on Tuesday in all departments. The resumption of the jury trial does not prevent the judge from continuing the jury trial for pandemic-related reasons. Indiana Expands COVID-19 Vaccine to Hoosiers 60 and above Indiana health officials expand coronavirus vaccine to Hoosiers aged 60-65, evade federal government recommendations for vaccine deployment, target teachers and other important workers for COVID-19 shots Delay the schedule until. Dr. Lindsay Weaver, Chief Medical Officer of the State Department of Health, announced on Wednesday that a decline in eligible ages would occur “as soon as possible” as soon as the vaccine became available. According to Weaver, Fusher between the ages of 50 and 59, and Hooger under the age of 50 who suffers from certain comorbidities will appear on the deck. However, there is no specific schedule for when the new eligibility expansion will take effect. Indiana fatalities increased 18% in 2020 during a pandemic The surge in coronavirus deaths in Indiana in December was greater than originally reported, with a 18% increase in state-wide deaths in 2020. The Indiana Department of Health’s tentative total killed about 77,000 people in the state last year, an increase of about 11,000 from 2019. This is because the number of deaths nationwide has also increased sharply due to the pandemic. A significant increase was seen as health officials recorded at least 9,390 COVID-19 deaths in 2020. A recently revised figure from the State Department of Health pushed the Indiana COVID-19 moving average peak to 102 in mid-December, up from its previous high of 86 people a day. WLS-TV contributed to this report

