Summary of NB COVID-19: One new case, the latest information on vaccine clinics

Public health reported one new case of COVID-19 on Monday.

The case is an individual aged 30-39 years living in Zone 7 of the Miramichi area. The person is self-quarantined and is currently under investigation.

In Zone 7 cases, the number of zones with zero active cases is reduced from 4 on Sunday to 3. Currently, there are no active cases in the Fredericton, Campbellton and Bassert regions.

Currently, New Brunswick has 36 active cases.

The number of cases confirmed in the past year is 1,431. Since Sunday, three people have recovered, with a total of 1,367 recovery.

27 people have died.

Two patients are hospitalized and both are in the intensive care unit. A total of 229,237 tests have been conducted since the report on Sunday, including 458.

Currently, there are 36 active cases in the state. (CBC News)

Vaccine Clinic Scheduled This Week

Public health said in a news release on Monday that 121 licensed care facilities will have clinics for more than 2,400 residents this week.

The initial dosing clinic for residents of all licensed long-term care facilities is expected to be completed by the week of March 14.

According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, which was updated on Monday afternoon, the current vaccine numbers are:

46,775 Dose received

Dose received 33,741 Dose

Dose 13,034 Dose reserved for second shot and planned clinic

Dose reserved for second shot and planned clinic 12,142 Full vaccination (two of the two required doses of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna)

What if you have sSymptoms

People who are worried that they may have symptoms of COVID-19 Take a self-assessment test online..

Public health says it contains symptoms exhibited by people with COVID-19:

Fever of 38 ° C or higher.

A new or worsening chronic cough.

sore throat.

I have a runny nose.

headache.

New onset of malaise, muscle aches, diarrhea, loss of taste or smell.

Dyspnea.

For children, symptoms also include purple markings on the fingers and toes.

People with any of these symptoms should do the following: