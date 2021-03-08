BMH: Don’t Delay Colon Cancer Screening | Community

One of the lesser-publicized side effects of the COVID-19 pandemic is its impact on preventive care. Last year, many canceled regular screenings, postponed annual screening, and postponed the care needed due to office closures, financial concerns, or fear of being exposed to the virus.
But once we start trying to get back to some form of normality, it’s important to get back on track with regular tests, screenings, and office visits. Keep in mind that one of the screenings that needs to be kept up to date is colon cancer screening, as March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.
The incidence of colorectal cancer has decreased over the last two decades. This is because increased awareness has enabled people to be screened early, along with the ability to detect and remove colorectal polyps before they develop cancer. Still, colon cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer death in Tennessee. More than 3,300 people are expected to be diagnosed with colon cancer in the state this year, and more than 1,200 Tennessees will die of the disease.
Unlike some types of cancer, colon cancer is preventable. Screening for colon cancer can detect precancerous lesions before they become cancerous. In other words, just being screened for colon cancer can save lives.
“Colon cancer affects both men and women of all ethnicities,” said Dr. William Lyles, a gastroenterologist at Blount Memorial. “But it’s also one of the most preventable types of cancer we treat. Not only can it be prevented, but it can be treated if detected early. We know that the risk of colon cancer increases with age. I know, especially for African-Americans, especially for people over the age of 50 or 45. The most important step you can take to prevent colon cancer is screening at age 50. To get started. This is the ideal age for individuals at average risk to start screening, but 50 years if they are African-American or have a family history of colon cancer. It may be necessary to start screening even if it is less than, “he explained.
“Most colon cancers begin as benign polyps, which not only provide early detection of the disease, but also an opportunity to cure it. Early screening and removal of polyps provides most colon cancers. Can be eliminated, “he added.
According to Lyles, there are several types of colon cancer screening tests, including flexible sigmoidoscopy, colonoscopy, and hidden blood stool testing. New tests are constantly being developed, and Lyles states that most Tennessee insurers bear the cost of screening.
“The tests have improved significantly over the years,” Lyles said. “Preparing for a colonoscopy was the hardest thing for people. Previously, they had to drink up to 4 liters of fluid before screening, but now patients consume about 10 ounces. Sometimes you just need to drink a lot of liquid, but now most of them are clear liquids and you can choose, “he explained.
“The endoscopy medications have also improved. With medications such as Diprivan and Propofol, the procedure is almost painless. Also, with these medications, you wake up almost instantly when your IV is gone, so treatment It’s more consistent later. I think the procedures and techniques are much safer, “lys added.
“Colon cancer is a big problem, but it’s not something we can’t do well,” he said. “It is preventable and can improve these numbers. It is highly recommended that you consult your primary care provider today to determine which test is right for you. This helps in the early detection of diseases that can cure more than 90%, “he explained.
Call Smoky Mountain Gastroenterology (865-980-5060) for more information on colon cancer screening or to schedule an interview with Dr. Lyles.